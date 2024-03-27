Timothy Bradley On Canelo Fighting David Benavidez: “It’s His Duty”

Along with a good number of fans, some former world champions have been critical of Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for not (yet) agreeing to give us the fight we all want, this a fight between Canelo and David Benavidez. Mike Tyson was critical of Canelo for failing to get the fight done, as has been Paulie Malignaggi.

Now, former champ turned pundit Tim Bradley has put in his two cents, with the warrior who thrilled us in epic wars with the likes of Ruslan Provodnikov and Manny Pacquiao saying it is Canelo’s “duty” to face Benavidez. As we know, Canelo will next fight on May 4, against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia, and some fans do have hope Canelo will then finally bow to the pressure and fight Benavidez in September. If Canelo doesn’t do so, his reputation will suffer, so say quite a few people.

Bradley says the very idea of a proud Mexican warrior failing to respond when he is called out again and again, by the same fighter, goes against the Mexican fighter’s code.

“It’s something called Mexican pride. When you have someone calling your name….you’re supposed to be that guy to hold it down,” Bradley said when speaking with Pro Box TV. “He’s calling your name, and you don’t show up and you don’t do anything about it? When is Canelo going to answer that call? It’s his duty, his being Hispanic, being challenged by another Hispanic.”

It’s tough to disagree with Bradley, and again, we still have hope Canelo agrees to face Benavidez in September. It’s possible that, over the course of his entire pro career, Canelo has never been under as much pressure to fight another fighter as he is here. Benavidez will not stop calling for the fight, and so many millions of fans will never stop asking Canelo when is he going to fight him.

How would Canelo’s legacy be affected if he continues to not fight Benavidez? Would it be a real dereliction of duty if Canelo never fought Benavidez, as Bradley says? Again, it’s hard to disagree with what Bradley had to say.