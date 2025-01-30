Tim Bradley’s Expert Take On Benavidez Vs. Morrell

During his career, Tim Bradley gave us some superb action fights, his all-out war with Ruslan Provodnikov perhaps a fight that would have proven thrillingly memorable during any era. Now, working for ESPN, “Desert Storm” is recognised as one of the best boxing analysts on the scene. Bradley is not without his critics, as is the case with just about anybody associated with the sport. But Bradley’s opinion is always worth hearing.

Now, as we approach what could prove to be The FOTY, between unbeaten 175 pounders David Benavidez and David Morrell, Bradley has given his expert take on what he thinks will happen in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Writing a piece for ESPN.com, Bradley – who also warred with Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Chaves, Jessie Vargas, Brandon Rios, and others during his ring career – broke the final result down as follows:

“This is a 50-50 matchup because the timing and sharp counterpunching of Morrell can overtake Benavidez’s punch volume,” Bradley writes. “However, Morrell’s counterpunching can be overwhelmed by pressure and punch volume, leaving him limited time and space for counters and forcing him to defend more than attack. If Morrell can withstand the pace set by Benavidez and take advantage of his fundamental flaws – overreaching, languishing along the ropes, poor footwork – and can capitalize on the exposure around Benavidez’s high guard, he could win. But if Benavidez can use stepbacks, right crosses and hooks against the southpaw, and more importantly, if he can take Morrell’s power through six rounds – breaking Morrell’s will with his relentless pressure – he could probably stop Morrell. I will take Benavidez by split decision.”

A thorough and interesting breakdown of the fight by Bradley. This fight is seen by many as one that cannot possibly go the full 12 rounds. However, some fights between two punchers, one a sheer pressure fighter, sometimes do go the limit, and maybe this will be the case here. Who has the better chin, Benavidez, 29-0(24) or Morrell, 11-0(9)? Who hits harder? Who has the better overall fitness?

For what it’s worth, I agree with Bradley when he says Benavidez will win via decision. It might not be a split, though. What Saturday’s fight will be is an absolute war. And we fans the world over can’t wait!