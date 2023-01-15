Tim Bradley on Gervonta Davis: “He’s a piece of s**t”

Tim Bradley says he thinks Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is a “piece of s**t” due to his recent domestic dispute, and he’s hoping that Ryan Garcia knocks him out in April if the two of them fight.

Bradley says Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) is an excellent fighter, but he doesn’t care for what he does outside of the ring with his behavior.

It’s unlikely that Bradley is going to get his wish that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) knocks out Tank Davis to put him in his place because the Golden Boy-promoted Instagram star doesn’t possess the experience, chin, or technical boxing skills to achieve that dream.

“Is he ready? Dammnit, he’s ready,” Tim Bradley said to Fight Hub TV about Ryan Garcia being ready for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. “He’s already tasted the canvas and knows what that feels like. He can punch, and he has great size over Tank as well.

“I’m rooting for him [Ryan Garcia], and I want him to win because I’m not a fan of Tank, I’ll be honest with you. I’m not a fan of him. I’m not a fan of what he does and how he operates outside the ring.

“I want Ryan Garcia to knock his a** out. Knock him out. Sit him on his pants, and give him a rude awakening. I can hope, but I don’t know if that’s going to happen.

“Stylistically, there are some problems that I can see that can serve Ryan Garcia up. If he can fix these problems moving forward with this fight, he has a chance, a damn good chance, a puncher’s chance.

“With his speed, his quickness, and his youth, he got a chance, there’s no doubt about it, but he’s got to fix these holes first. I’m not going to give you that. You’ve got a trainer. I’m not getting paid for this. You got a trainer, bro. He can tell you what it is.

“It’s not personal. Everybody has their opinion,” said Bradley when told that Tank Davis Tweeted some things about him recently. “It’s not personal. I don’t like the guy because of that. I don’t like the guy because of what I hear and what I see.

“I think he’s a piece of s**t; I honestly do. I think he’s a piece of s**t,” Bradley said about Tank Davis. “You put your hand on women like that. Bro, you’re a piece of s**t in my book. You’re not a man.

“My dad always said, ‘You’re a coward if you do something like that.’ Deep down inside, you’re a coward because you got to pick on somebody that can’t even defend themselves. That’s not right.

“I don’t care about what happened and whatever he’s saying afterward, and ‘She did this, she did that.’ Boy, you got enough money to go buy so many toothbrushes. S**t, you can probably buy a toothbrush company with all the money you got.

“Who cares? Obviously, you with the wrong one. Obviously, you did something to piss her off to do it. It takes two, not just one. ‘Look at this. She did this to me.’ ‘Tank, great job for doing what you needed to do.’

“I’m not stupid; I listened to the video. I heard him in the back. I heard him saying some stuff on the background on the audio. So, I don’t appreciate that type of behavior from any man. Tank, good fighter, but ah,” said Bradley.

“It was what I expected. It was pretty much a walk in the park,” said Bradley about Tank Davis’ recent ninth round knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in Washington, D.C. “He dominated. For me, Hector is a 130-pounder, man.

“I didn’t think anything different of it. The fact that he’s facing another southpaw interests me a bit, but I knew Tank was going to get the job done. He didn’t land that hard kill shot to end the night in dramatic fashion, but he still landed what he needed to land to get the knockout win.

“I think [Al] Haymon and Mayweather Promotions, they’ve done a great job with building him, a great job of building the brand. Okay, you got the brand now. The kid is a star. The kid sells out arenas. Now, it’s time to give him his career, a Hall of Fame career.

“I’m right here on the soil, right here. Hall of Fame ain’t nothing but a few minutes away from here. That’s what Tank should be thinking about. You want to be remembered for the rest of his career.

“The money is great and all, but get in there and fight somebody, bro. Fight somebody where we don’t know who is going to win that fight. Take that risk because you’re now known. Everybody knows you.

“Your brand is built, but can we get the fights now that people want to see,” Bradley said about Tank.



