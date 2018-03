European heavyweight champion Agit Kabayel (17-0, 12 KOs) defends his title against Miljan Rovcanin (18-1, 12 KOs) on April 21 at the Estrel Hotel in Berlin, Neukolln. Also on the card wil be WBO #5 heavyweight Tom Schwarz (20-0, 13 KOs) defending his WBO Inter-Continental belt against Senad Gashi (16-0, 16 KOs). Tickets are available via www.eventim.de or the SES-Ticket-Hotline (Germany) 0391/7273720