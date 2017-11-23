Eubank Jr. vs Groves tickets on sale on November 28

Tickets for the Ali Trophy semi-final bout in the super middleweight edition of the World Boxing Super Series between WBA Super World Champion George Groves (27-3, 20 KOs) and Chris Eubank Jr. go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 28 November via eventim.co.uk and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com with prices starting at £30.

The mouthwatering all-British clash will take place at the Manchester Arena, United Kingdom on February 17, 2018.

Both Groves and Eubank Jr. impressed in their quarter-finals. 28-year-old Eubank Jr. went to Stuttgart in Germany on October 7 and produced a clinical display at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle to stop Turkish Avni Yildirim inside three rounds.

29-year-old Groves excited in London on October 14 when he defeated fellow British fighter Jamie Cox at the SSE Arena with a crumpling fourth-round right-hook body shot.

Groves and Eubank Jr. will come face-to-face at a kickoff press conference on Tuesday 28 November in London with the event being streamed LIVE on WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com. Don’t miss it!

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES FIXTURES

17/02/18 Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

George Groves vs. Chris Eubank Jr (WBA Super World & IBO World)

Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

TBC Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Aleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis (WBO World & WBC World)

TBC Cruiserweight Semi-Final:

Murat Gassiev vs. Yunier Dorticos (IBF World & WBA World)

TBC Super Middleweight Semi-Final:

Callum Smith vs. Juergen Braehmer (WBC Diamond Belt)

WORLD BOXING SUPER SERIES AT A GLANCE

Number of participants: 16

Number of belts: 7

Number of world champions: 6

Number of former world champions: 3

Number of undefeated fighters: 9

Combined Record of participants (at start): 423 wins, 17 losses, 294 KOs