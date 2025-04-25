They Showed Their True Colors”: Enraged Chris Eubank Jr. Slams Benn, Hearn, and Matchroom After $500,000 Fine for Being Half an Ounce Overweight

Chris Eubank Jr. sounded angry and hard done when talking about being fined $500,000 for coming in a mere half ounce at 160.05 lbs for his 12-round clash against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) had some toxic words to say about Benn, his promoter, Eddie Hearn, and Matchroom after the weigh-in, letting them know what he thinks they showed their true colors by taking half a million off him for being a mere 0.5 lbs over the limit.

Pound of Flesh

He made it clear that he’s going to take a pound of flesh out of Benn (23-0, 14 KOs), taking out his anger on him on Saturday night by giving him a beating before he knocks him out in front of 65,000 fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Yeah, Conor will get that half million, but he won’t enjoy it.

“If they’re going to take half a million off me for being 0.5 over the limit, then that’s just what it is. That’s just the people that Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, and Conor Benn are,” said Chris Eubank Jr. to Ring Magazine, following him missing weight at today’s weigh-in.

As you can see, Eubank Jr. feels that he has been unfairly penalized with a $500,000 fine for coming in 0.5 ounces overweight today. He doesn’t think highly of Hearn, Benn, or Matchroom for what has been done to him. From the way Chris Jr. is talking, it sounds like the weight penalty amounts came from Hearn and Matchroom’s side. $500K for coming in overweight is a huge penalty for a fight.

It’s surprising that Eubank Jr. ever agreed to this in the first place because that’s an absurd number. If he had refused, it’s not like Benn and Hearn would have walked away.

Vow of Violence