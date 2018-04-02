There’s no shortage of fighters clamouring to fight Gennady Golovkin on May 5

The second biggest question in boxing right now is, will Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez fight their big rematch on May 5 or not? It’s looking more and more likely that the two middleweight stars will NOT face one another on May 5, what with the Nevada Commission filing that anti-doping complaint against the Mexican warrior due to his two well-publicised failed drug tests.





The word is GGG will fight on May 5, even if Canelo is still suspended; at least Triple-G wants to fight, and is aiming to fight on May 5, not wanting to remain idle and waste his hard training camp. And there is absolutely no shortage when it comes to name fighters raising their hands and calling for the position of late replacement challenger.

Demetrius Andrade of Rhode Island has put his name forward, even stating how he would fight orthodox in the fight if GGG is reluctant to face a southpaw on May 5.

Ireland’s Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, who was reportedly in line to fight Canelo after the May 5 return with GGG, no matter who won the sequel, is now in the frame for a May 5 challenge of Golovkin.

Unbeaten Mexican prospect Jamie Munguia has also reportedly been looked at as a possible challenger for GGG on May 5. According to a piece via RingTV.com, “sources with knowledge of the discussions” told Ring how Tom Loeffler made an offer to the 21 year old to fight GGG next month.





While another Mexican, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has also reportedly declared himself available to fight the world middleweight king on May 5.

It now looks as though Team-GGG will take a look at these names, and maybe one or two more, and pick who to fight on May 5. If Canelo is not allowed to take the fight, that is. For GGG is still hoping to get it on with Canelo a second time as scheduled, this despite the Mexican superstar’s two failed tests.

Of the above four names, which one gives GGG the best, the toughest fight?