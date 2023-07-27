There’s Gold In Them Thar Exhibitions! Carl Froch The Latest To Be Offered Big Money To Return

Two things have really come to the fore in the sport of boxing over the last couple of years or so – big fights, big-money fights taking place in the Middle East, and exhibition bouts featuring big names, often ageing former champions. There is a ton of money to be made from both, and Carl Froch may be a fighter who will soon benefit from both big-time exhibition fighting as well as from boxing that takes place in the Middle East.

Speaking with Talk Sport, the 44 year old “Cobra” revealed he has recently been offered a great deal of money – to the tune of “seven figures” – to make a ring return in Saudi Arabia later this year. Froch, who has toyed with the idea of coming back before now, says the offer came from “old mate” David Haye.

“The reality is, [Tyson Fury’s] doing it (fighting Francis Ngannou in a boxing match in Saudi Arabia in October) for the money, cause he’s getting paid a fortune – and fair play to him, it is what it is,” Froch said. “I’ve just been offered a potential fight in Saudi for seven figures by my old mate, The Hayemaker. I’ve got a message on my phone. I’m not gonna go into it, cause it’s talk at the minute. David Haye’s out there, moving and shaking, and he sent me a message saying, ‘how about fighting in Saudi around Christmastime, decent bunce (cash).’ No names at all. Apparently it don’t need to be a name.”

Froch could of course see this as easy money, perhaps irresistibly easy money. Seven figures for what would be an exhibition bout against, well, basically pretty much anybody. How could anyone turn down such an offer, especially a person who has kept themselves in good physical condition the way Froch has?

It seems the Saudi money men have incredibly deep pockets, and it seems they want big names to fight for them as they continue their foray into the market. Froch is not as big a name as a Tyson Fury or an Anthony Joshua or a Deontay Wilder, but the Hall of Famer is well known to fight fans all the same. Should Froch dust ’em off one more time, this for what would amount to an entertainment gig around Christmastime? What would YOU do if you were in Froch’s position?

There’s a ton of big, apparently easy money to be made in the Saudi/exhibition/comeback hills!