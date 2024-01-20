Terence Crawford’s Co-Trainer Bernie Davis: “Boots Is An Attractive Option, I Think Tszyu Edges Him”

It’s looking more and more likely that Terence Crawford, for many the pound-for-pound best in the world today, will move up to 154 pounds and will challenge reigning WBO super welterweight champ Tim Tszyu next.

Now that a rematch with Errol Spence is no longer a thing (and, in truth, not too many fans were excited over the prospect of a return fight as hugely dominant as “Bud” was back in July when he stopped Spence), Crawford, as he perhaps closes in on retirement, wants fights that present him with “something to get up for.”

So says Crawford’s co-trainer, Bernie Davis. And Davis, speaking with MillCity Boxing, said the unbeaten Tszyu is the frontrunner as far as Crawford’s next fight is concerned. Tszyu, 24-0(17), is expected to make his second defense of the WBO belt against Erickson Lubin, perhaps in late March, but Davis says the Australian warrior is the “most attractive” fight out there for Crawford. “He has something that we want,” Davis said of Tszyu.

“I think Tszyu will be the right one since we can’t get Spence,” Davis said. “We want to move up and make history, have something to get up for. And even though Boots [Ennis] is an attractive option, I think Tszyu just edges him a little bit. I think Tszyu has fought the better competition. I think he’s been looking more spectacular in his fights, and he got the country (Australia) behind him. Plus, he has something that we want. It’s another weight class to jump, and it’s another something to aspire to.”

There is no doubt a fight between Crawford, 40-0(31), and Tszyu would be a most interesting fight, especially if it took place in Australia. Really, if this one did go down in Oz, it would be one of the biggest, most looked forward to boxing events ever in the country. But who wins if Crawford and Tszyu do get it on?

It is, of course, very hard to ever go against Crawford, as special as he is, and “Bud” would no doubt enter the ring as the favorite if he fought Tszyu, even in Australia. But Tszyu has for some time now had the look of a special fighter himself, his brilliant performances against the likes of Tony Harrison, Carlos Ocampo and, last time out, Brian Mendoza, making it clear Tszyu is far more than just the son of Kostya Tszyu.

Could this prove to be a classic changing of the guard? Crawford wants meaningful fights from here on in, and he may only have one or two more fights before he hangs ’em up, who knows. While Tszyu believes he can and will achieve greatness in his career.

Let’s hope this fight happens this year. Might Tszyu be the fighter capable of making Crawford bring out his best stuff in what could be his most testing fight?