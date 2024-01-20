Two-Belt 108 Pound Champ Kenshiro Teraji Must Defeat Carlos Canizales First, But He’s Eyeing A Possible Fight With Bam Rodriguez

Kenshiro Teraji, the reigning WBA/WBC and Ring Magazine light flyweight ruler, is one of the best fighters in the world today. A star in Japan only, “The Amazing Boy” has an idea to perhaps remedy this later on this year. This coming Tuesday (January 23), Teraji, 22-1(14) will defend his 108 pound belts against Carlos Canizales, this in his homeland, and the 32 year old has a couple of plans for what could come afterwards.

Teraji insists he is in no way looking past Venezuela’s Canizales, who is currently 26-1-1(19) and is coming in off four straight wins since losing for the one and only time thus far in his career, but he says he wants either a unification fight afterwards, or a fight with new star Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez. And, as he explained to The Sporting News, Teraji is willing to travel to get the fight with Bam.

Teraji, who says he wants to win “as many belts as possible,” says he would definitely move up to 112 pounds for a fight with Bam. But first comes the challenge of 30 year old Canizales.

“I’m excited for this fight, he’s a tough opponent,” Teraji said of his upcoming challenger. “He has strong hands and can use his footwork very skilfully. But I feel I am better than him whatever he brings.”

Teraji, who has given us some great fights and some special performances during his 23-fight pro career (the sole loss, to Masamichi Yabuki, emphatically avenged), has all the ingredients to be a big star. All aside a big-name dance partner, that is. Enter, maybe, Bam.

“At this point, I can’t imagine how the [Bam Rodriguez] fight will look,” Teraji said. “If they want me to fight outside of Japan, I’ll be happy to fight anywhere. I do want to be an undisputed champion but moving up a division looks interesting as well. If I can’t get the fights to become undisputed, I may move up. I want to collect as many belts as possible.”

A fight between Teraji and Bam Rodriguez would almost certainly result in a great fight, a quite fascinating fight. Rodriguez, last seen dominating and stopping Sunny Edwards to unify two belts at flyweight, has said he may move up in weight himself in his next fight, this back up to 115 pounds where Bam previously held the WBC title. If this happens, we probably won’t get Rodriguez Vs. Teraji, which would be a shame.

Still, nothing is set in stone and it’s great that Teraji has stated he is willing to fight outside of Japan. Should he take care of business against Canizales on Tuesday, Teraji will be on the hunt for a big fight, whether it’s at 108 or at 112 pounds. We should enjoy and appreciate Teraji while he’s fighting at the top of his game. Age 32 can be somewhat advanced for a little guy of the sport, so Teraji wants big fights only from here on in.

We should all tune in and watch this terrific little fighter do his thing while he’s here. Boxing is really buzzing in Japan right now, what with Teraji, Kazuto Ioka and of course, Naoya Inoue doing their stuff. What a shame Teraji and Inoue are far too far apart in weight to be able to fight each other.

Teraji’s fight against Canizales will mark his 15th world title fight. Teraji first became champion back in May of 2017.