Conor Benn: “Me And Boots – Perfect”

Unbeaten British welterweight Conor Benn will face little-known Peter Dobson next, this in Las Vegas on February 3rd. This fight will be the 27-year-old Benn’s second fight back since his well-documented suspension for two failed drug tests (Benn having vehemently denied any wrongdoing all the way through) – but Benn is looking at bigger fights.

Now that a domestic blockbuster with Chris Eubank Jr looks to be dead in the water, Benn is looking at numerous names, with him even being linked to a possible fight with Devin Haney. Speaking with Boxing Social, Benn, 22-0(14) has made it clear, again, how keen he is to get a fight with fellow undefeated welterweight, Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

Benn, who says he has called for a fight with Boots many times, stated how a fight between himself and the IBF interim welterweight champ from Philly would be “perfect.”

“Boots – perfect. I’ve called the name numerous times,” Benn said. “First it was, ‘Oh, we don’t know who Conor Benn is, he’s not even top 15, why would we wanna fight him, he’s not known in Philly?’ What are you talking about? Who wants to be known in Philly? There’s a whole big world out there. So, it’s like, no problem, let’s make the fight. I’ve said I want the fight. People keep saying, ‘why don’t you fight this guy, why aren’t you fighting that guy?’ It’s nothing to do with me, it’s just they don’t want the fight. But when they’re [Team-Boots] coming out, saying why would we fight Conor Benn, it’s like, what more do you want me to do?”

Benn went on to say that US fighters are “built up way too much” and that “when the Brits go over there and derail them, it’s surprise, surprise.”

Benn says he is fighting for his country and that he hopes fans will want to tune in each time he fights, “win, lose or draw.” And Benn, who has fought in America before and will do so again next time out, says he has no problem fighting Boots in the US. I, for one, would like to see this fight happen. Boots, 31-0(28) looks like a special talent, while the jury is still out on how good Benn is. With no fights looking like happening for him in the UK any time soon, why not Benn against Ennis in the US?

Benn has issued the challenge more than once now, but will Boots and his team accept it?