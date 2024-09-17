Terence Crawford Says Canelo Alvarez’s Power & Size Only Things to Worry About

Terence Crawford says he only has to worry about Canelo Alvarez’s “power and size” if they fight. However, he notes that his reach and speed are better than Canelo’s.

Crawford and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh both called out the Mexican star Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) after his win over Edgar Berlanga last Saturday night. Canelo was asked about the call-out during his post-fight press conference, and he said, “No comment.”

The Mexican star Canelo looked irritated by the question, and it seemed clear by the look on his face that he was tired of being pressured by Crawford, who is not giving up on his pursuit of that fight. Canelo has already said what his asking price is of $150 million, and it would have been easy for Turki to publicly agree to accommodate him if he wanted that fight badly enough.

“His punching power and his physical size are the only things I have to worry about. Once we get in the ring, we don’t know how I will handle his punching power and size. I’ve been fighting bigger guys my whole life, so I’m pretty familiar with that aspect of the game,” said Terence Crawford to the TMZ Sports channel when asked what he has to worry about with Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford doesn’t have the talent to beat Canelo and is just looking for the retirement payday. It’s such a waste of time because Crawford could be making good money by fighting the many fighters at 154 and 147 that are available to him. He’s just taking a lazy approach by trying to get the biggest payday to avoid all that hard work.

“This fight is massive. Definitely,” said Crawford on whether a fight between him and Canelo is the ‘Biggest fight in boxing.’ “You’ve got two guys that are top three pound-for-pound, going head to head with each other. I understand Canelo is bigger than me, but I’m up for the challenge. I think it’s a very intriguing fight.”

Crawford did not look good in his last fight, coming off a 14-month layoff to edge WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov in his debut at 154 on August 3rd. That fight showed that Crawford wasn’t good enough to separate himself from the best like he’d achieved in other weight classes.

It doesn’t look like Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will ever get the fight that he’s been campaigning for against Canelo, and fans want him to give up already. The Nebraska native Crawford is tarnishing his image by the chronic hounding of Canelo for fight.

It’s perceived to be just a desperate attempt for Crawford to get a big payday before retiring because he’s not shown any interest in moving up to 168 to prove himself first by besting the top guys that are waiting for their shot. If Crawford beat the