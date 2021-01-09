IBF Orders Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos

Email WhatsApp 81 Shares

As IBF Order Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos, Kambosos Says He Wants To Become “Australia’s Greatest Fighter”

Unbeaten Australian lightweight George Kambosos Jr is delighted with the news that the IBF has ordered unified 135-pound champ Teofimo Lopez to defend against him next. Kambosos, who decisioned Lee Selby to become the IBF mandatory challenger, believes he can defeat Lopez. Not only that, but the 27 year old says he wants to become “Australia’s greatest fighter.”

Speaking with WA Today, Kambosos, 19-0(10) said he hopes the fight with Lopez will be “for all the belts and for it to be here in Australia.”

“It’s confirmed from the IBF saying that the fight now has to take place. It is good, it puts pressure on Lopez. I have earned my shot, and he has to fight me,” Kambosos said. “We have been negotiating with Lopez’ manager and Top Rank since I beat Lee Selby – we are pushing for me and Lopez fighting for all the belts and it has to be here in Australia, that’s the most important thing. I really want it. A lot of people don’t want to fight Lopez. But this mandatory is good. I really want this fight. I truly believe I will win this fight.

“There’s never been a unified champion with all of the belts in Australia, and I believe I can become the first and the greatest fighter in Australian history.”

There is no end to Kambosos’ confidence and sheer self belief. And as those fans who have seen the man from Sydney fight, he really can box. That said, Kambosos’ last two fights were split decision wins. Can the man known as “Ferocious” beat Lopez? Lopez will want a big payday if he’s to travel to Australia to fight, but maybe the event will prove to be something special in Australian boxing history – whether Kambosos wins or not.

We’ve been waiting to see who Lopez, 16-0(12) will fight in his first title defence, this after scoring that big upset over Vasyl Lomachenko in October. Now, it could be that Lopez packs his bags and agrees to take care of his IBF mandatory in a big fight in Australia. As far as Kambosos becoming the greatest fighter in Australia’s history, there are some fine fighters he will be looking to surpass, with the likes of Jeff Fenech, Lionel Rose and Kostya Tszyu having made Australia proud.



