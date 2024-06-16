Tank Davis Says He Wants To Fight “All Of ‘Em,” Loma, Shakur, Garcia

Gervonta “Tank” Davis got the job done in style against Frank Martin last night in Las Vegas, with the defending WBA lightweight champ scoring a KO that has already been viewed many times and will continue to be marveled over. Davis, now spotless at 30-0(28), took out a good fighter in style, and he now looks ahead to what’s next.

(Photo credit: Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions)

Speaking at the post-fight presser, the 29-year-old southpaw said he wants to fight “all of ’em.” When asked about certain names – Vasily Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Ryan Garcia – Tank said he wants all the smoke. Tank, as we know, stopped Garcia with a body shot, this in a catch-weight fight last April, but a return could prove big; if Garcia can clean up his act and get his head together, that is. Tank laughed, however, as he was asked about having another fight with Garcia:

“Ryan? He’s crazy. He was talking about a rematch. He said I was the best at 135 and 140, too,” Davis said. “He says he wants to fight me again? I’ll kick his ass again.”

The two really big and interesting fights out there for Tank are him against Lomachenko and Tank against Shakur. Davis said “for sure” he’d fight Lomachenko later this year while he gave his thoughts on how a fight between him and Stevenson would go, with Tank smiling when a reporter suggested that the fight would pretty much see Tank chasing Stevenson around the ring :

“For sure, yeah, for sure,” Tank said when asked if he’d fight Loma next. “I’m willing to fight all of ’em. My prediction [on how a Loma fight would go]? A** whooping time! You know how it would go [if I fought Stevenson]. Everybody in this room knows how it would go. I guess it would be good for the sport if we fought.”

It could indeed be a negative, highly defensive approach from Shakur if he fought Tank, but Loma has shown his ability to defuse a big puncher before. Of course, Tank is more than just a puncher, but if anyone can test him at 135, it seems to be the still wizard-like Ukrainian. Of the three fights mentioned at the presser, sign me up for Tank against Loma.

What do YOU guys say?