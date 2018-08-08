SUPERFLY3 quotes for September 8

Champions and contenders in the vaunted Super Flyweight Division came together today in Los Angeles to discuss their upcoming fight at the highly anticipated SUPERFLY 3 event set for Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the “Fabulous” Forum and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT. Joining the fighters were special guest, four-division world champion Roman “Chocalatito” Gonzalez and 360 Promotions’ Tom Loeffler.





Juan Francisco Estrada

I’m very happy to be here. I wanted the rematch with Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, hopefully that can happen at SUPERFLY 4. I would also like to fight ‘Chocolatito’ and avenge my loss from 2012.”

“I would like to thank ‘Chocolatito for opening the doors to our weight class which enables us to fight on HBO and at the Forum on such big shows.”





“I’m training very hard for this fight in the mountains of Mexico and will be ready for victory and to put on a great show on September 8.”

Donnie Nietes

“I’m happy to be given this opportunity. Thanks very much to ALA Promotions and 360 Promotions; this is a very big fight for me to possibly become a world champion for the fourth time. I know Aston very well, it’s a great fight between Filipino fighters but only in the ring. We have a lot of respect between us.”

Aston Palicte





“Thanks very much to my promoter, Roy Jones Jr. Promotions and 360 Promotions and also to HBO for this opportunity. I’ve known of Donnie for a long time and it will be an honor to share a ring with a Filipino legend. I’m training in Los Angeles for this fight and can’t wait to become a world champion.”

Kazuto Ioka

“I’m very happy to be fighting in the United States for the first time. The SUPERFLY series is the home of so many great champions in the division and I knew that I wanted to fight on this card. Mc Williams Arroyo is a very good fighter and Iook forward to challenging him in the ring on September 8. I’ll be training in Las Vegas for this fight with Ismael Salas.”

McWilliams Arroyo

“I’m so happy to be part of series, it meant so much to my career to defeat Carlos Cuadras in February. I know how good Kazuto Ioka is and I can’t wait to fight him on September 8. Thanks very much to 360 Promotions for this opportunity and to HBO for having me back.”

Roman Gonzalez

“Thank you to everyone for coming to this press conference to honor the great fighters we have here. I have a great deal of respect for all of them. I’m blessed to be part of this series and look forward to fighting and being victorious on September 15 in Las Vegas. Good luck to all the champions on this dais and I wish you all the very best and look forward to seeing your fights on September 8.”

Tom Loeffler/360 Promotions

“We’re honored to have not only these great fighters on SUPERFLY 3 in attendance but also the true flag-bearer for the SUPERFLY series here today, Roman ‘Chocalatito’ Gonzalez. Roman truly spear headed the interest in the super flyweight division when he knocked out Edgar Sosa in May 2016 as a flyweight on HBO and at the Forum. He also had the sensational victory over Carlos Cuadras to become a four-time world champion capturing the WBC Super Flyweight Title headlining on HBO and at the Forum.

“We have to give a lot of thanks to HBO for continuing to support this series along with the media and fans who have welcomed each one of our SUPERFLY events.”

Emanating from the “Fabulous” Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 8 and televised on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 9:45 p.m. ET/PT, SUPERFLY 3 will be headlined by a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Final Elimination Bout between former world champion JUAN FRANCISCO ‘El Gallo’ ESTRADA, (36-3-0, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico and two-time world title challenger FELIPE ‘Galito’ ORUCUTA, (36-4-0, 30 KO’s), of Nicolas Romero, Mexico. Estrada vs. Orucuta is promoted in association with Zanfer Promotions.

Co-featured over 12-rounds for the vacant WBO Super Flyweight World Title, three-division world champion DONNIE ‘The Snake’ NIETES, (41-1-4, 23 KO’s), of Bacolod City, Philippines, moves up one division to challenge countryman ‘Mighty’ ASTON PALICTE, (24-2-0, 20 KO’s) of Bago City, Philippines.

Opening the telecast, three-division world champion KAZUTO IOKA, (22-1-0, 13 KO’s), of Osaka, Japan, battles WBC Super Flyweight Silver Champion MCWILLIAMS ARROYO, (17-3-0, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico in a 12-round title bout.

Advance tickets for SUPERFLY 3, priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $25 can be purchased HERE. The Forum is located at 3900 W. Manchester Blvd, Inglewood CA 90305. Doors on the night of the event will open at 4:00 p.m.