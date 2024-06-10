Matias Vs. Paro Cannot Possibly Disappoint

Fight fans could get a genuine war live on DAZN this Saturday in Puerto Rico, this as IBF 140 pound champ Subriel Matias defends against Australian warrior Liam Paro. Everyone who knows anything about these two fighters is excited and pumped up ahead of what seems like a guaranteed action fight – maybe an X-rated slugfest of an action fight.

Matias, who has been dubbed “the most dangerous man in boxing,” is 21-1(20) – his sole loss a points defeat to Petros Ananyan, who Matias stopped in a rematch – is a monstrous puncher. Southpaw Paro, 24-0(15) and the younger man by four years at age 28, is a fighter with an amazing work-rate. Together, these two will unleash dynamite.

It seems there is not too much chance of this one going the distance, and what price both men get rocked, rolled and maybe knocked down before it’s over? Matias has made a habit of forcing his opponents to quit on their stool. In his last five fights, Matias has won via corner retirement, so hurtful have his punches been on his rivals/challengers. Since winning the vacant IBF super-lightweight title with a 5th round corner retirement win over Jeremias ponce, Matias has stopped Shohjahon Ergashev via 6th round corner retirement. In total, Matias has made eight guys remain on their stool at some point in their fight with him.

Tragically, Maxim Dadashev died as a result of the brain injury he suffered in his fight with Matias, this back in July of 2019. This is how dangerous, indeed lethal, Matias is. Paro, and anyone else who fights Matias, deserves nothing but respect for doing so. And Paro, who is coming off a KO win over Montana Love in San Francisco, is confident he can cause the upset on Saturday.

In travelling to what will be hostile territory in Manati, Puerto Rico, Paro is showing us all how hungry he is, and how confident he is. A frighting punching machine who has stopped every man he has ever faced, against an unbeaten fighter with a great engine and proven toughness, who can also crack himself. How can this fight fail to hit the spot!

Matias is the pick to win, by stoppage, but Paro won’t go easily and he might just give Matias his toughest fight so far.