Jared Anderson Now Trained By Sugar Hill

As he heads into what is potentially his toughest, most testing pro fight to date, heavyweight contender Jared Anderson has reportedly hooked up with a new trainer – and a very good trainer with heavyweight credentials, at that.

As per a tweet by Turki Alalshikh, 24 year old Anderson has began working with Javan “Sugar” Hill, nephew of course of the great Emanuel Steward. Hill is also the current trainer of former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury (and, not to rub it in, but how tough must it be for Fury, the self-proclaimed greatest ever, to now have to be introduced as a former champ!).

Now, as he heads into his fight with big guy Martin Bakole, the fight to go down on that massive August 3 card in L.A, Anderson will be guided by Hill. Will this partnership work? Can Hill add something, anything – maybe a whole lot – to Anderson’s still-developing game? Maybe.

“I want to thank Jared Anderson for taking my advice and seeking out to coach and trainer Sugar Hill to train him for his upcoming fight,” Turki wrote on social media late last night.

It remains to be seen if this hookup will be a long-lasting one, or merely a short working relationship. But Anderson, after a couple of, shall we say, less than mind-blowing performances, may well have felt quite strongly that he needed some fresh guidance and tuition to boost his promising career. Anderson could be in great hands with Sugar.

Anderson is currently 17-0(15), while Bakole, the older man by seven years at a recently turned 31, currently sports a 21-1(15) ledger. With the Andy Ruiz-Jarrell Miller fight also set for August 3, we now have two very interesting heavyweight fights to look forward to on the card.

Does Anderson beat Bakole? Does Ruiz beat Miller? Might the two winners end up colliding one day later this year? Again, interesting, all things considered.