Some Possible Cruiserweight Fights For Gilberto Ramirez

His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, may be even more thrilled at Gilberto Ramirez’s solid win over Joe Smith Jr, up at cruiserweight, than “Zurdo” is himself. Returning to the ring for the first time since his ultra-disappointing effort against Dmitry Bivol in a failed WBA light heavyweight title challenge, the 6’3” southpaw from Mexico says he felt “great” at the catch-weight of 193 pounds, with Ramirez stating that “I feel healthy, I feel blessings……Zurdo Ramirez is back.”

Now campaigning at the new weight (Ramirez is expected to weigh the full 200 pound cruiserweight limit in his next fight), the former super-middleweight has already called for a return with Bivol, as well as a massive fight with Canelo Alvarez. Both of these fights might be unrealistic, but there are other big names out there Ramirez could fight.

Jai Opetaia, the current IBF cruiserweight champ, would be a potentially great dance partner for Ramirez, with the fans proving to be the real winners if Zurdo got the fight and let his hands go during it. One of the knocks on Ramirez, in the Bivol affair in particular, was that he can be guilty of not chucking out enough leather. Against Smith Jr, Ramirez did box and move, very effectively it must be said, but he also pumped out a good deal of punches.

Against Opetai, Ramirez on his A-game would be in with a shot at winning the belt. Also, Ramirez against Arsen Goulamirian, the reigning WBA cruiserweight champ, would also be a good fight. Last night’s fight between Ramirez and Smith Jr was a WBA eliminator, so Zurdo is now in line for shot at Goulamirian. The Frenchman is not a big name, but this too could make for an interesting fight.

Ramirez, 45-1(30) against any of the other titleholders at 200 pounds would be worth tuning in for, as would Zurdo against a young buck like a Richard Riakporhe or a Lawrence Okolie, which would perhaps be fun.

For now, as De La Hoya has been keen to point out, Ramirez is back!

There has also been some suggestion that Zurdo might, maybe, possibly go up as far as heavyweight one day.