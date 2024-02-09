Shakur Stevenson Slams Teofimo’s Win: “They Can’t F* the Money Up”**

Shakur Stevenson lectured Teofimo Lopez on social media following his gift decision by the judges in his title defense of his WBO light welterweight belt on Thursday night against Jamaine Ortiz (17-2-1, 18 KOs) in Las Vegas. The judges gifted Teofimo with the scores 117-111, 115-113, and 115-113.

Controversy Swirls Over Lopsided Scorecard

The judge who scored it 117-111 was taking massive criticism on social media, with fans wondering what he was thinking in coming up with that oddball score.

After the fight was over, Shakur pointed out that Teofimo’s win was a “business” move, meaning he’s a money maker, and they don’t want to mess that up.

Shakur: Lopez Must Acknowledge Flaws

Stevenson says he feels that Teofimo (20-1, 13 KOs) should have admitted after the fight that he hadn’t done his best when interviewed afterward. Instead, Teo lashed out at the booing crowd, insulting them with an expletive and a homophobic remark.

Stevenson states that Teofimo needs to work on his game in the gym, which is what most boxing fans would agree after witnessing how inept he looked, getting outboxed for 12 rounds and arguably only winning one in the true sense.

You can give Teofimo the seventh because he landed a few shots, even though he was outboxed and schooled through most of the round.

“Teo frustrated and he losing this fight. Yeah he prob would get robbed cause he clearly is winning this fight,” said Shakur Stevenson on X, reacting to Teofimo Lopez’s lackluster performance against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday night.

The Big Picture: Is Lopez Protected?

“For sure, this a business. They can’t f*** the money up. Get bro off the mic man.. I’m telling y’all these dudes is losing it.

That’s why I get paid what I get paid Teo cause I get on the mic and be real I don’t have to ACT for nobody.. And I’m not delusional when u don’t do yo best admit it and work on it in the gym my Guy — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 9, 2024

He cant box movers !!! https://t.co/D0WjJS7KhG — Raymond Ford (@raysavage856) February 9, 2024

Lopez Faces an Uphill Battle

Top Rank is stuck with Teofimo, and they’re going to have to figure out what to do with him because he’s too flawed. He’s not capable of beating any of the top guys, and they can’t protect him forever.

This is the second controversial decision for Teofimo since 2022. He deserved a loss to Sandor Martin, but the judges gave him the win. Now, tonight, controversy strikes again.