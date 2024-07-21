Serrano defeats Morgan, Lucas Bahdi Floors Sylve, Chavez Jr. Dominates Hall – Boxing Results

After all the smack talk, Stevie Morgan marched into the ring only to serve as a live practice dummy for Amanda Serrano. With the ferocity of a storm, Serrano charged, turning Morgan into a live-action bobblehead. By the time the bell rang, it was clear Morgan was in over her head, silently thanking the gods for the mercy of shorter rounds.

In the second round, Serrano burst out ready to wrap this up and catch the early bird special. She laid into Morgan, who seemed more concerned with surviving than actually fighting back. The ref, playing the merciful Samaritan, called it quits, handing Serrano a knockout win. Morgan, left staggering, might want to spend less time trash-talking and more time training next time.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., in a stunning display of minimal effort, managed to keep Uriah Hall at bay with the excitement of watching paint dry, earning a unanimous decision with scores that suggested the judges might have been napping through the bouts—59-55, 59-55, and 58-56. Hall, ever the optimist, plodded along, landing him another loss but at least avoiding a knockout. Chavez, on the other hand, tiptoed around real danger, proving once again that playing it safe might be dull, but it keeps you winning.

Meanwhile, Lucas Bahdi apparently realized mid-fight he had better things to do, promptly sending Ashton Sylve to the canvas in the sixth round with a knockout that seemed to surprise everyone—perhaps even Bahdi himself. The crowd erupted, shocked or thrilled (hard to tell), as Sylve reconsidered his life choices on the mat.

Corey Marksman and Tony Aguilar engaged in what could only be described as a rhythmic gymnastics session with occasional punches. The judges, clearly confused or possibly bored, turned in scores of 76-76, 77-75, and 78-74, granting Marksman a victory that felt more like a participation trophy.