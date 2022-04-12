Sebastian Fundora tells Erickson Lubin: “Let’s do it again!”

Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he hopes Erickson ‘The Hammer’ Lubin recovers fast from the facial damage he suffered in their fight last Saturday night and he states that he’d like to fight him again.

It’s unclear how serious Fundora is about his offer to fight Lubin a second time. There would be a lot of interest from boxing fans in seeing a rematch between Fundora and Lubin.

I don’t know that it would be a smart decision on Lubin’s part to run it back immediately with Fundora after the punishment he took last weekend.

If Fundora were to give Lubin a rematch, ‘The Hammer’ would be getting a second chance to capture the interim WBC 154-lb belt. It would be an incredibly brave move on Lubin’s part if he were to accept Fundora’s offer to fight again, but it’s unlikely that he will.

That valuable strap is in the possession of Fundora after he captured it last weekend with his ninth-round stoppage win over Lubin at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. The fight was shown on Showtime.

Lubin (24-2, 17 KOs) would obviously need to carefully decide whether to step in the ring with the 6’6″ Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) because he can’t afford to suffer another defeat at the hands of the 24-year-old fighter.

The last thing he needs right now is to go through another war with the lanky punching machine Fundora. It’s not so much the height of Fundora that led to Lubin suffering so much facial damage.

It’s the effects of fighting a guy that threw over 700 punches through the first nine rounds. Fundora threw a massive amount of shots with many of them landing and saw the results of that on the face of Lubin.

If things work out well for Fundora, he’ll face the winner of the Brian Castano vs. Jermell Charlo rematch in his next fight. Those two champions are fighting on May 14th for the undisputed 154-lb championship. However, the winner of that fight is expected to fight one of two mandatory defenses that are due.

“I want to let Erickson Lubin know I respect his heart and toughness very much,” said Sebastian Fundora. I went into the fight thinking Lubin’s chin was suspect, but he took everything I could throw at him and still kept coming. I hope he heals up quickly. Get well soon and let’s do it again!”

When Lubin does heal, we’ll see how anxious he is in getting back in the ring against tough opposition. He fought quality fighters in coming back from his first-round knockout loss to Jermell Charlo in 2017, so perhaps he’ll be willing to do the same after his defeat against Fundora.

Thank you to all my fans and supporters I’ll be back ain’t no quit in me, Lord knows he made me special. #HammerTime — Erickson “Hammer” Lubin (@EricksonHammerL) April 11, 2022

It’s good that Lubin isn’t retiring after his loss to Fundora because some boxing fans questioned whether he would want to continue after the way he lost.

If Lubin returns to the 154-lb division, he’s going to need to make changes in his game because he’s too easy to hit, and he’s going to have problems marching forward if he doesn’t make changes.