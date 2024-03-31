Sebastian Fundora Defeats Tim Tszyu, Captures WBC & WBO Titles

Sebastian Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) put on a masterclass performance, dominating previously unbeaten Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) to capture his WBO junior middleweight title as well as the vacant WBC strap on Saturday night in a bloodbath at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Whatever chance Tszyu had of retaining his WBO title, he lost it after suffering a bad cut on his scalp from an elbow by the 6’5″ Fundora in the third round. Unable to see through the blood from that point on, Tszyu was handicapped and unable to spot all the incoming from Fundora.

What made things even more difficult for Tszyu was the high work rate of Fundora, who overwhelmed Tim with punches that he couldn’t match.

The scores were 116-112 Tszyu, 116-112 and 116-112 for Fundora.