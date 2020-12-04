Saunders vs. Murray – live action

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders makes his second defense of his title tonight against Martin Murray at Wembley Stadium.

Live early undercard results for Saunders vs. Murray:

In a devasting performance, lightweight contender James ”The Assassin’ Tennyson (28-3, 24 KOs) walked through the previously undefeated Josh O’Reilly (16-1, 6 KOs) in stopping him in a two-knockdown performance in their WBA 135-lb title eliminator.

Tennyson, 27, knocked O’Reilly down twice with big shots leading up to the fight being stopped. O’Reilly was taking heavy punishment against the ropes when referee Marcus McDonnell stepped in and stopped the fight at 2:14 of the round.

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s hoping to step Tennyson up against Jorge Linares to get him ready for a world title shot against WBA lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

The 35-year-old Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) might have a little bit too much speed, seasoning, and talent for Tennyson. But if Tennyson can’t beat Linare, he has no business being in the ring with Teofimo or WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

Those guys are worlds better than anyone Tennyson has ever fought during his short career.

Shannon Courtenay (6-1, 3 KOs) TKO 7 Dorota Norek (6-2, 1 KOs).

Lewis Edmondson (4-0, 1 KOs) TKO 3 John Telford (11-3-1, 2 KOs).

Donte Dixon (5-0, 3 KOs) points six Angelo Dragone (5-2). Score: 58-56.

Lerrone Richards (14-0, 3 KOs) points eight Timo Laine (28-15, 12 KOs). Score: 80-72.

In the main event, Saunders (29-0, 14 KOs) will be attempting to keep his unbeaten record intact with a fight against the well-traveled Murray (39-5-1, 17 KOs).

Saunders is coming off of a 13-month layoff since stopping challenge Marcelo Esteban Coceres in the 11th round last year in November 2019 in Los Angeles, California

The 31-year-old Billy Joe is going to need a better performance than that tonight if he wants to beat the 38-year-old Murray because he’s capable of dethroning him if he’s not 100 percent.

Saunders’ career has been a disappointment despite him capturing world titles at 160 and 168. He’s fought a lot of less than specular fighters, and he’s taken a careful approach when challenging for world titles.

For example, Saunders won his WBO super middleweight title in 2019 against an obscure fighter named Shefat Isufi. In 2015, Saunders defeated Andy Lee to win the WBO 160-lb title.

Murray has only come up short against world level fighters, but he’s also failed to beat anyone of note during his career.

Martin’s past defeats:

Gennady Golovkin

Arthur Abraham

George Groves

Hassan Ndam

Sergio Martinez

Murray fought to a controversial 12 round draw against WBA super-middleweight champion Felix Sturm in 2011 in Mannheim, Germany. That was a contest that arguably should have been won by Murray.

If Saunders loses to Murray, it’ll throw a wrench in his hopes of taking on the winner of the December 19th fight between WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith and Canelo Alvarez.

That’s the fight that Saunders and his promoter Eddie Hearn have their eyes on with hopes of making a unification match in 2021.

Saunders also is interested in taking on Gennadiy Golovkin, but he has doubts that he wants any part of him.

“I feel like I am avoided,” Saunders complained to Sky Sports. “I have to deal with Murray accordingly and professionally. “The only step there is left is Canelo or to unify with anybody with a title. “Does he want somebody with not many miles on the clock, good with his feet, southpaw, slick, around him at that age?” said Saunders about Golovkin.

Golovkin, 38, fights at middleweight, not at 168, and he’s interested in fighting a trilogy match against Canelo in May 2021. If Saunders were popular in the U.S, Golovkin would likely be interested in facing him.