Saturday Night’s ESPN+ Weights: Muratalla vs. Farmer

Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) will be getting an opportunity to shine in the main event this Saturday night in a ten-round contest at lightweight on July 13th at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The former IBF super featherweight champion Farmer comes into the contest with few boxing fans, giving him much chance of winning, but he’s got a slick style that could cause the 27-year-old Muratalla to fit in this fight.

Top Rank’s event will be shown live on ESPN+ starting at 6:50 p.m. ET/3:50 p.m. PT.

Weigh-In Results and Fight Card Shakeup

Muratalla vs. Farmer had been planned to be in the co-main event on Saturday, but they were moved to the top spot today due to IBF/WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly being pulled from his headliner position because of him becoming dehydrated.

The unbeaten #2 WBC Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) and Farmer made weight today. Muratalla weighed 134.1 pounds, and Farmer came in at 134.7 lbs.

Raymond Muratalla 134.1 vs. Tevin Farmer 134.7

Ruben Villa 125.5 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 122.6

Charlie Sheehy 139.9 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 139.8

Art Barrera Jr. 145.4 vs. Javier Mayoral 145.7

Jonathan Lopez 130.9 vs. Leonardo Padilla 131.8

Albert Gonzalez 128.8 vs. Conrado Martinez 128.1

Israel Mercado 140.2 vs. Dondrell Haynes 139

Javier Zamarron 126.9 vs. Mikey Bracamontes 127.8

“I think my style brings excitement, and I don’t give up. I go in there to win, and I’ll do what I have to win,” said Raymond Muratalla to Sean Zittel. “I got a lot of weapons, and if we ever do fight, I’m going to bring everything,” said Muratalla about what he would do if he ever got a chance to challenge Shakur Stevenson for his WBC lightweight title.

“I think a fight against Keyshawn [Davis] would be a step back for me. I think in my next fight, I’m ready for a title shot, and hopefully, [Denys] Berinchyk comes about too. If that comes about, we’re taking that also.

“I think he has an awkward style and would definitely give people some problems,” said Muratalla about WBO lightweight champion Berinchyk. “I’m ready. It’s something I can’t explain. I just think I’m ready, and if I get that fight, I’m going to show the world.

“I’ve just worked so hard my whole life. It’s got to that point where I’m ready,” said Muratalla.