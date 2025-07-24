Hulk Hogan Was No Boxer, But He Sure Will Be Remembered By All Fight Fans

Let me start by agreeing with you right off the bat: No, Hulk Hogan was no boxer. So, in essence, news of his passing should not be reported on a boxing website such as the one you are now looking at. That said, Hogan – who passed away today at the age of 71 – did make a mark on the boxing world. A pretty big mark.

Thunderlips: Rocky III Impact

Mostly due to his epically fun appearance in ‘Rocky III,’ this as the wrestler named ‘Thunderlips,’ who rumbles for charity with ‘The Italian Stallion’ (“charity really hurts,” Rocky says in the movie, this after having been chucked about the ring, even out of it, by his adversary) – Hogan was indeed known to plenty of boxing fans.

Of added interest on this note is the fact that reports say Hogan was initially offered the rights to the ‘Lean, Mean, Grilling Machine’ that heavyweight legend George Foreman ended up making his own (and made gazillions of dollars with, as we know). Hogan turned it down, and how he may well have lived to regret it.

Hogan is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest at his home today, and tributes have been pouring in ever since the sad news broke. Perhaps somewhat ironically, 2025 will go down as the year the world lost both Hogan and Foreman.

Terry Bollea: A True Icon

Real name Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan sure enriched our lives with his wrestling, with his movie work, and with his TV work. A larger-than-life personality of the highest order, ‘The Mountain of Muscle,’ to give Hulk his ‘Rocky III’ nickname, was truly an incredible athlete and man-mountain. Yet Hogan was also a gentle giant, a man who gave freely to real-life charities.

Again, Hogan was no boxer, but here’s betting so many boxing fans, those who visit this site and others, will agree, Hulk deserves to be remembered by all fight fans. As well as being celebrated by them.

Hulk Hogan really was one of a kind. Sly Stallone will certainly be shedding a tear or two today.