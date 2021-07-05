Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Who wins?

Unbeaten Ryan Garcia is being targeted by Mayweather Promotions for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next fight coming up in 2021. They want the unbeaten Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) for a fight that takes Tank’s career to the next level in terms of popularity and pay-per-view numbers on Showtime.

Ryan’s one-punch power makes him a live dog in this fight. It doesn’t matter that Tank Davis has great skills or that he’s won world titles in three weight classes.

The fact is, Tank hasn’t fought anyone as powerful or as fast as Ryan Garcia, so we don’t know how he’ll react getting nailed by his shots at full force.

It’s a match that Tank (25-0, 24 KOs) will likely be heavily favored in by the oddsmakers, but you can’t rule out a win by the wiry, much taller 5’10” King Ryan.

As we saw in Tank’s last fight against former WBA ‘regular’ light welterweight champion Mario Barrios, he can be hit and he struggles against taller fighters.

Barrios was in the fight with Tank through the first seven rounds until the eighth, which is when things got out of hand for him.

If Barrios had the kind of punching power and hand speed Ryan Garcia possesses, he may have stopped Tank. He was certainly landing enough shots to put a dent in his chin, but he didn’t have Ryan’s power. That was what Barrios needed to push him to victory.

Mayweather Promotions wants the Tank vs. Ryan Garcia fight

“No, the biggest fight in the world is Tank and Ryan Garcia, hands down,” said Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions to Fino Boxing. “I’m confident that fight is going to happen.

“Ryan Garcia stepped away because he had some personal issues he’s taken care of. But I’m confident that fight will happen,” said Ellerbe.

If Mayweather Promotions aren’t going to give the green light for Tank Davis to fight Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor, or Vasily Lomachenko, they might as well let him fight Ryan Garcia.

It will be pure 100% incompetence on Mayweather Promotions part if they keep Tank Davis only fighting in-house fights against their guys in their stable and PBC’s stable.

They can increase Tank’s popularity with the casual boxing fans up to a point by matching him against guys like Barrios, Yuriorkis Gamboa, and Leo Santa Cruz.

But to hook the hardcore fans that understand the sport, they will need to match Tank against quality opposition like Ryan Garcia, Josh Taylor, Teofimo Lopez, and Vasily Lomachenko.

“I’m confident in the future. I can’t give you a timetable, but that fight will happen. It’ll happen sooner than later,” said Ellerbe about the Gervonta vs. Ryan Garcia fight.

“Ryan Garcia is a very smart young man, he knows how to work social media and he has a solid fanbase. I think one day down the road him and Tank will eventually come together,” said Ellerbe.

If Mayweather Promotions will keep Gervonta against in-house opposition for his next fight, it’s anyone’s guess who that might be.

We’ve already seen Tank fight Barrios, Gamboa, Ricardo Nunez, and Hugo Ruiz since 2019. Mayweather Promotions has got to do better than that if they want to continue to build Gervonta’s fan base.