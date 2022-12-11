Ryan Garcia says Sandor Martin “won” against Teofimo Lopez

Ryan Garcia says Sandor Martin deserved the decision victory over Teofimo Lopez last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Ryan was “disgusted” by the 97-92 score given to Teofimo (18-1, 13 KOs) by one of the judges, who saw him defeating Martin (40-3, 13 KOs) by 8-2 in a fight that many boxing fans saw the Spanish fighter winning.

Before the scores were revealed, Ryan predicted Martin would win unless the judges robbed him. The judge’s scores:

97-92 – Teofimo

96-93 – Teofimo

95-94 – Sandor

The fight showed that Teofimo’s power isn’t the same at 140 compared to when he was fighting at 135.

Teo isn’t doing the same damage to his opponents at 140, and he’s going to need to become a boxer if he doesn’t want to his career to be over within a year.

The judges aren’t going to keep giving Teofimo gift decisions repeatedly, so he either adapts his fighting style or he’ll be the next Adrien Broner and be used as the B-side opponent for the top fighters to add his scalp to their resumes.

Weather you thought it was close or not a bad decision is a bad decision. How in the world did teo win that 97-93 or whatever that last score was disgusting 🤢 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 11, 2022

Sandon martin won unless they choose to rob him — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 11, 2022

Teo is losing in my opinion — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 11, 2022

Teofimo having a hard time — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) December 11, 2022

Sandor Martin unhappy with scoring of fight

“Every people and the whole world can see that I won this fight,” said Sandor Martin to Fighthype. “That’s the masterclass of boxing. Teofimo looked dispirited the whole time. I’m at the world level.

“I was so relaxed because I felt so good. It was a tactical fight. In the first round, the headshot [head clash] broke my nose, and I’m conditioned for the rest of the fight.

“If I go to war, it’s bad for me because of my nose. I needed to move all the time and use my defensive skills. When the first judge say my name, okay, but when the last one said 97-93. Really? That’s crazy; that’s not serious.

“Only two rounds for me? Included in the knockdown and the other knockdown that the referee didn’t count [in the seventh round] in three weeks of preparation.

“Yeah, obviously,” said Martin when asked if he would have beaten Teofimo easily if he’d had a full camp instead of only three weeks.

“I accepted this challenge because I thought I could do it. That’s not a problem for me. I’m in a good shape, good form, and I’m going to win this fight. Maybe in another situation [rematch], I can beat him more clearly.

“No, no, no,” said Sandor when asked if Teofimo hurt him during the fight. “I put him two times on the floor. Yes, of course,” said Sandor when asked if he could have knocked out Teofimo with an eight week training camp.