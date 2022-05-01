Ryan Garcia says next fight on July 16th

Ryan Garcia reveals that his next fight will be on July 16th, and he says that people are going to “love” his choice of opponent.

The way that the undefeated, highly ranked #2 WBC lightweight contender Ryan (22-0, 18 KOs) is talking; it’s possible that he’ll be facing former world title challenger Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz next on July 16th.

Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KOs) ‎is the opponent that Ryan, 23, and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya, have been talking about wanting.

That’s a match that the boxing world is intrigued at seeing, as Pitbull Cruz gave WBA ‘regular’ lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis a lot of problems late last year on December 5th in their fight on Showtime PPV at the Staples Center in Los Angelles.

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently mentioned wanting to have Ryan fight British fringe contender Maxi Hughes this summer in the UK.

However, for Ryan to be saying that the fans & media will “love” his next fight, that would rule out Huges because U.S fans and media wood hate that fight.

Ryan is coming off a dull mismatch against the obscure fringe contender Emmanuel Tagoe last month on April 9th in San Antonio, Texas.

The 33-year-old Tagoe was Ryan’s first fight in 15 months, and he fought poorly, looking timid, unskilled & wild against the Ghanian fighter.

Pitbull Cruz is coming off a fifth round knockout win over 40-year-old former IBF/WBA featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“I’m so happy; my life is moving along. My next fight is on July 16th; I already have another fight,” said Ryan Garcia to iFL TV on his next contest. “You guys are going to love this one.

“It has hype and everything to it. You guys, this is going to be a good one. Oh yeah, without a doubt,” said Ryan when asked if he was happy with his opponent.

If it’s not Pitbull Cruz that Ryan is facing, the recently beaten Joseph ‘Jojo’ Diaz Jr. would be a logical opponent for him to fight. Jojo lacks power and size to be fighting in the 135-lb division, which makes him perfect for Ryan.

The problem with Ryan fighting Jojo is that he’s coming off a one-sided 12 round decision loss to WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney.

“It’s a difficult fight for both; both have their own skill set,” said Ryan when asked about his view on the June 4th fight between unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. and WBC champion Devin Haney.

“I’m leaning towards Haney winning, but I want Kambosos to win. You know what? I don’t care who wins. I can say that Kambosos is hungry, and looks really sharp right now. I see that in him, and he seems like he’s on it.

“So, he might pull off an upset to me [by beating Haney]. Maybe to other people, it’s not upset, but I think he should win. There it is; that’s what I want,” said Ryan when asked if he wanted to fight the winner of the Kambosos vs. Haney fight.