Ryan Garcia Goes Nuclear At Final Press conference

Promoter Eddie Hearn was stunned today by some of the comments Ryan Garcia made during the final press conference with Devin Haney for their fight this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan was foul-mouthed when it was his chance to talk at the podium, and it wasn’t pleasant to listen to him go off the rails with his trash-talking, which appeared to be a strategy to initiate WBC light welterweight champion Haney and create news that would go viral to get some badly-needed attention towards his match on DAZN PPV.

Eddie Hearn: Shocked, But Not Surprised

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to the media about today’s final press conference, in which Ryan Garcia said some bizarre things ahead of his fight with Devin Haney on Saturday.

“Maybe this newfound Ryan will help him. Maybe it’ll help him dig deeper. Maybe it’ll help him be more aggressive, or maybe it’ll make him capitulate on Saturday night. But that’s the beauty of the sport that you are exposed in the most brutal capacity, and that’s what’s going to happen on Saturday night. It gets real,” said Hearn.

Oscar De La Hoya: Living on Another Planet

“Ryan winning, he practically becomes the ‘Face of Boxing,'” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya to DAZN about what Ryan Garcia stands to gain from beating Haney on Saturday night. “There’s Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia. With PPV stars in America, you don’t get any better than Ryan Garcia.

“We have all the ingredients to make a classic fight, and both guys know what they’re up against. Both guys know what’s up in front of them.

“Not only can he become a world champion, but he can also become an icon if he wants to. Ryan Garcia is the one that is fighting the top guys. He fought Tank. Now, he’s fighting Devin Haney. Who does that now? We did that in the 90s, but not today.”

“Both of these guys are going to have to face adversity,” said Sergio Mora. “That left hand is going to be big [for Ryan]. Who is going to take it and close the show.”