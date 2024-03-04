Ryan Garcia Confirms Haney Fight On Track: “See You in Brooklyn!”

Ryan Garcia let his fans know today that his fight against Devin Haney is still going ahead for April 20th, ending speculation that some had about it being potentially canceled.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) took to social media to post a short notice, pitting fans on notice that his title shot against WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is “still on, believe it or not,’ urging people to purchase tickets for the event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Ryan Garcia’s Announcement

“Believe it or not, the fight is still on. See you in Brooklyn! 4-20 Barclays tickets are on sale!!!!!,” said Ryan Garcia on X today, confirming that his fight with WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney is still going ahead for next month on DAZN PPV.

The post by Garcia will help ease the worry some people had after his bizarre post on social media yesterday, which caused widespread alarm among fans, who thought harm had come to him.

Now that Ryan has confirmed that his light welterweight clash with Haney is still going, fans can look forward to the clash, purchase tickets, and order it on DAZN PPV.

If yesterday’s strange post by Ryan on social media was a strategy to create interest in his fight with Devin, it backfired, with people thinking he was having a mental episode and expecting the fight to be canceled at any moment.

Boxing fans weren’t going to order the event on April 20th, thinking that it would be canceled due to Ryan’s mental problems or if he were kidnapped, which is what he had suspected, given the nature of his post.

Lingering Questions

While Ryan’s post today lets fans know his match with Haney is still on for April 20th, it doesn’t explain the circumstances behind yesterday’s cryptic message, which spoke Satan, 666, and “RIP Ryan,” sounding like he’d been conducted or become a devil worshiper.

It would have been good for Ryan to tell his fans what that was all about because without him saying anything about it, people could worry that he’d have another episode that could cause the cancelation of his April 20th fight.