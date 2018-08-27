Ryan Garcia and Carlos Morales – Los Angeles media quotes

NABF and NABO Super Featherweight champion Ryan “Kingry”Garcia (15-0, 13 KOs) and NABA Super Featherweight Champion Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-2-3, 6 KOs) hosted a media workout at Legendz Boxing in Norwalk, Calif. on Monday, Aug. 27 ahead of their 10-round non-title fight. The two also participated in a media tour at ESPN, including a visit on the TV show A Los Golpes along with Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. Their battle, which will be held in the lightweight division, will be the main event of the Sept. 1 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The action will be streamed live on Facebook Watch in the U.S. and globally on the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions)

Marvin Cabrera (8-0, 8 KOs), a native of Mexico City, Mexico, also participated in the workout ahead of his fight against Neeco “The Rooster” Macias (16-0, 9 KOs) of Lancaster, California in the co-main even, which is scheduled for eight rounds in the super welterweight division.

Here’s what today’s participants had to say at the workout:

RYAN ‘KINGRY’ GARCIA, NABF and NABO Super Featherweight Champion:

“I feel good. I love the excitement. I just want everyone to be hyped when I fight. I want everyone’s heart pumping as they wait for a war. My power is going be a big problem. When I go to the body, it’s going to be a big problem. But you never know until you step into the ring. You can’t really tell how he fight until you are in there. Whatever he has said about me is irrelevant. Whether he thinks I’m a kid or that I’m always on social media–that’s irrelevant. What matters is what will happen in the ring. For this fight, you can expect big numbers. It will set new precedents. This Facebook deal was made for me!”





CARLOS ‘THE SOLUTION’ MORALES, NABA Super Featherweight Champion:

“All the hard work is done. We had a solid eight week training camp. now it’s time to perform on September 1. this fire is Definitely going into the later rounds. Ryan Garcia cannot knock me out. we’re going to make it a smart fight during every single second of every round. all of my fights have been again tough contenders, and that has given me a lot of confidence. I have faced a lot of top fighters. that’s definitely going to make me mentally and physically ready for September 1. I’ve known Ryan Garcia for a while. We used to train at the same gym and he has the same goofball personality that he’s always had. But this is business, and there will be no games when we step in the ring.”

MARVIN CABRERA, Super Welterweight Prospect:

“This fight is the perfect fight to demonstrate what I’m made of. I’m going against a strong and experienced fighter. he’s an aggressive fighter who always comes forward, but I think we have the right game plan to walk away with a victory. Our style lends itself to an exciting fight and I think it’s going to be a great battle.”

(ABOVE: Alexis Rocha works the mitts during a media workout in Los Angeles ahead of his fight on the explosive undercard of Canelo vs. GGG 2 on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena)

Click HERE for Photos/Videos

Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

Video Credit: Golden Boy Promotions

Rising welterweight prospect Alexis “Lex” Rocha (11-0, 8 KOs) of Santa Ana, Calif. also participated in the workout. This explosive prospect will be part of the stacked Canelo vs. GGG 2 undercard on Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Here’s what Alexis Rocha had to say during the workout:

ALEXIS ‘LEX’ ROCHA, Welterweight Prospect:

“There’s no added pressure for me at all in this fight. I know there will be more eyes watching for this fight, but that’s what I want. I want to be known in this world. I train hard to go out there showcase my skills. My mindset separates me from other fighters. I go in there with The intention of hurting my opponent with every single punch. I go out there to shine because I bust my tail for this. i’m passionate about what I do. I love it and I go out there with a smile on my face. I feel like I’m finally getting the recognition that I believe I deserve. I’m very crafty for a fighter my age. I am more experienced than people think I am. It’s a blessing, and I thank Golden Boy.”

Garcia vs. Morales is a 10-round lightweight fight presented by Golden Boy

Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

Canelo vs. GGG 2 is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions. Munguia vs. Cook is a 12-round battle for the WBO Junior Middleweight World Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. Lemieux vs. O’Sullivan is a 12-round middleweight clash presented by Golden Boy Promotions and Eye of The Tiger Management in association with Murphy’s Boxing. Gonzalez vs. Fuentes is a 10-round super flyweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions in association with Teiken Promotions and Zanfer Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle,” O’Reilly Auto Parts, Fred Loya Insurance, Interjet, Venom, and Fathom Events. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

“24/7 Canelo/GGG 2” premieres Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 11:30 pm (ET/PT) on HBO. Canelo’s fifth “24/7” appearance and Golovkin’s third, “24/7 CANELO/GGG 2” is the latest installment of the acclaimed franchise that began in 2007.

Golden Boy Fight Night:

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

Canelo vs. GGG 2:

Limited tickets for Canelo vs. GGG 2 are still available, and are priced at $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700, and $500 not including applicable service charges and taxes. There will be a limit of eight (8) per person at the $5,000, $2,500, $2,000, $1,500, $800, $700 and $500 price levels. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets are also available for purchase at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. GGG 2 at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and Luxor are priced at $100, not including applicable fees. Seating is general admission at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and The Mirage while Luxor will have assigned seats. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at (800) 745-3000 or online at http://www.ticketmaster.com/canelovsggg2.