Russian MMA Fighter Sergei Kharitov Says Mike Tyson’s Incredible Physique Is Down To Steroids

Russian MMA fighter Sergei Kharitov has come out and expressed his belief that the incredible physique Mike Tyson had been showing off recently is a result of the former heavyweight king taking steroids. Speaking with Russian newspaper Sport Express, Kharitov asks the questions, “how else could he have got into more or less top shape?” and Kharitov answers the question – “only on steroids, there’s no other option.”

Kharitov says he has agreed to take a fight with Tyson should one be offered to him (very doubtful) and that he has no ill feelings towards Tyson.

“He’s juiced up, but it’s fine. There won’t be any doping-control (when we fight),” Kharitov said of 53-year-old Tyson. “He’s taken testosterone, and some kind of health products. There’s no resentment towards Tyson here for that. He’s 53 years old. How else could he have got into more or less top shape? Only on steroids, there’s no other option.”

Something of an odd character (Kharitov came out a while back saying he wanted to catch coronavirus, so he could “feel” what it’s like), the Russian warrior freely admits he tried taking illegal stimulants nandrolone during his younger days.

“Have I ever taken supplements? In the army, yes,” he said. “When everybody tried all different tablets. In my third or fourth year, when everybody weight trained, my friends brought nandrolone. I injected myself, to look good. I remember my muscles were rocks.”

Kharitov says he gave up taking PEDS, as “it wasn’t for me.” But the MMA fighter does want a go at Tyson. Again, it seems his chances of landing the fight are very slim, and who knows what Tyson will think if and when he reads about what Kharitov has accused him of. And of course, Kharitov has no evidence whatsoever to back up his claim.

Indeed, an odd way to try and get yourself a fight with one of your heroes.