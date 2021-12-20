Former 140 Pound Champ Ruslan Provodnikov Returns With A Win Over UFC Fighter Ali Bagautinov

Yesterday in Moscow, Russia, former WBO 140 pound king Ruslan Provodnikov returned to action for the first time since June of 2016 (when he was decisioned by John Molina Jr) and the 37 year old ring warrior won a very close five round split decision over UFC fighter Ali Bagautinov. The fight was fought at super-middleweight, under boxing rules and the fight was part of a big charity event in Russia.

Both men put on a pretty good, entertaining show but it seems Bagautinov, a year younger at age 36, got the better of it – his faster hands connecting on the ever advancing yet hittable Provodnikov. Bagautinov did some switch-hitting and he had faster feet than the plodding Provodnikov. After the fight, Provodnikov, 25-5(18) made it clear yesterday’s fight was very much a one-off deal, that he is not coming back full-time. And this is a good thing, too. Provodnikov looked slow, his punches having little snap, and he is no longer anything like the great, great warrior he was when he was thrilling us with his epic wars with Tim Bradley, Emanuel Augustus and Lucas Matthysse.

Provodnikov did his best work when he attacked Bagautinov’s body and the large crowd did enjoy the fight. Provodnikov grinned at Bagautinov throughout the five rounds, yet he was banged up around both eyes by the end of the fight (no shock there, Provodnikov was almost always marked up when he fought in his prime). Bagautinov flipped Provodnikov over his shoulder in the final round, a move for which he was warned by the referee.

Bagautinov said after the fight that he felt he had won and how he felt he would have been awarded the decision were it not for Provodnikov’s big name and status. In fairness, Bagautinov is probably correct in what he said. Provodnikov is still able to take a shot yet he is definitely doing the smart thing in staying retired.

Both fighters had nothing but respect for each other after the bout.