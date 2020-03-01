Roman Gonzalez Back On Top And Champion Again – What Next For “Chocolatito?”

Many people wrote Roman Gonzalez off, perhaps instinctively, after the Nicaraguan had lost two in a row to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. After all, Gonzalez was now the wrong side of 30, he had enjoyed a stellar career and he was badly taken out by the Thai fighter in their rematch. But the great ones can come back, do it again, rule the world once more. And Gonzalez showed us all last night in beating up and dominating an unbeaten, and much younger, Kal Yafai that he is indeed a great fighter – a special fighter.





Looking almost unbelievably fresh, fast and full of energy despite having had over 50 pro fights (and it must be remembered how punishing both battles Gonzalez had with Rungvisai were), Gonzalez looked sensational in taking Yafai’s super-flyweight belt. Relentless in his attack, yet still as clever as we have known him to be in becoming a four-weight king, “Chocolatito” was, to risk a pun, sweet. Yafai was game, willing to engage in the clinch-free warfare (or perhaps he was given no choice) but Gonzalez was the master. The textbook right cross Gonzalez finished Yafai off within round nine was indeed perfect.

Back on top some 29 months after suffering his sole KO defeat, Gonzalez is not done yet. In fact, post-fight last night, Gonzalez, 49-2(41) said he now aims to “unify some titles.” This could mean some awesome fights for lovers of the smaller men of the sport. The other champions at super-fly are Jerwin Ancajas, Juan Francisco Estrada and Kazuto Ioka. Perhaps the most intriguing possible unification fight Gonzalez could take of the three is a return with Estrada. Gonzalez defeated Estrada back in 2012, down at light-flyweight. Estrada, of course, went in to twice battle Rungvisai, dropping a close decision and then winning a UD over the southpaw.





A return this year would no doubt please Estrada, as his chance at revenge would come, as well as the fans, who would very likely be treated to a real Fight Of The Year contender. How much has Gonzalez got left at age 32? Judging by his majestic performance in the Yafai fight, “Chocolatito” has plenty left.

What a superb advert for the sport Roman Gonzalez truly is. We should all appreciate him while he’s here working his magic. Kal Yafai would agree.