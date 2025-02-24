Rolly Romero: Shakur Will “Jump Out” vs. Tank, Not Worth His Time

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero says Gervonta Davis shouldn’t waste his time fighting Shakur Stevenson because he will “jump” around the ring like he did in his fight against Edwin De Los Santos. Rolly thinks Shakur may even “jump out of the ring” to escape Tank (30-0,28 KOs) because he won’t want to get knocked out.

Tank hasn’t said anything about wanting to fight WBC lightweight champion Shakur (23-0, 11 KOs). However, Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes Turki Alalshikh may come through to make the fight happen. That’s not a sure thing, though.

Stevenson wasn’t one of the stand-out performers on Turki’s card last Saturday night at The Venue in Riyadh. It took Shakur nine rounds to knock out his replacement opponent, Josh Padley, who was facing a guy with no power or hand speed.

Tank isn’t going to fight Shakur unless he’s offered a ton of money because he doesn’t want to have to chase him around the ring while fans boo them both.

The Grasshopper

“Who’s the bigger puncher? Edwin De Los Santos or Gervonta Davis? Shakur jumped around the ring like a grasshopper against De Los Santos,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to Fighthype when asked about Gervonta Davis needing to fight Shakur Stevenson. “Do you think that’s going to happen against Gervonta Davis? His coochie hurt,” said Rolly responding to being told that Shakur had an injured hand in his fight against De Los Santos in 2023. “He might jump out of the ring. If he pussed out against De Los Santos, do you think he might not even puss out even more with Gervonta? “With Shakur’s fail-a** hands who can’t even crack an egg. It’s a horrible fight. If I was Gervonta Davis, I wouldn’t even waste my time with him until Shakur gets a knockout. If Shakur can get three knockouts straight, he should fight Gervonta. If I could see Shakur stop two people and hurt them, maybe it would be an entertaining fight at that point. Right now, he’s just going to jump around the ring.”

Last Saturday, Shakur re-injured his surgically repaired left hand, and rarely used it after the sixth. He even turned from southpaw to orthodox stance to use his right hand as his power punch.

“Shakur’s goal isn’t to hurt. It’s to touch men over and over again. Boxing is something intimate for him,” said Rolly. “I will give Shakur this. When he fights, it’s a masterpiece. He’s one of the greatest technical fighters, especially of this generation. He doesn’t even try to knock people out. At least Devin Haney will try to knock somebody out.

“Shakur doesn’t even try. I want to see him actually try. It’s a waste of talent and a waste of entertainment,” said Rolly.