Rolly Romero on Ismael Barroso: “The man has got cement in his hands”

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero realize that his opponent Ismael Barroso has huge power in both hands, and he’s not someone that he can afford to overlook for their fight this Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Although many fans have made jokes about how old the 40-year-old Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs), Rolly (14-1, 12 KOs) knows what he’s getting himself into, and he’s looking at him as a fossil. He understands that Barroso can crack, and he’s a real threat to him.

If Rolly loses this fight, it’s likely going to be the end of his career in terms of him being a viable name. Mayweather Promotions likely wouldn’t dump Rolly, but they would have to use great caution in matching him against the right opponents for his career to stay above the waterline.

With Barroso’s power, it wouldn’t be a shock if he knocks out Rolly out on Saturday because he’s dangerous, especially against fighters that have a sloppy style like Rolando.

Rolly, 27, and Barroso will fight for the vacant WBA light welterweight title on Showtime this Saturday, May 13th. The card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

“It don’t make a difference. It’s all the same s**t,” said Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to the media when asked if it makes a difference if he doesn’t have animosity towards his opponent.

“Y’all are going to have to tune in and see. All I know is I’m going to have a belt wrapped around my waist at the end of it,” said Rolly in reacting to being questioned how his fight with Ismael Barroso on Saturday night.

“He [Barroso] looked strong [at weigh-in]. He can punch hard. You could clearly strong. They ain’t joking. The man has got cement in his hands. You can just tell, and he’s going to come to fight, and he’s going to come to win,” Rolly continued.

“Not very familiar [with Barroso]. At least I did have time to prepare and I got to work with a lot of southpaws. He’s going to try and win. They don’t show up for checks. They show up to try and win.

“Those Latinos don’t back down. They show up to win. I’ve heard some stories about his life. A day before he fought one of his fights, they killed his wife at the weigh-in. That’s tragic.

“Venezuela is a f***ed up country. Is it the most dangerous country in the world? You got to be tough out there. Everyone that watches Rolly fights is a Rolly fan, so I don’t give a f**k,” said Rolly.