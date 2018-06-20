Roberto Garcia vs Martin Murray Quotes & Videos

PROMOTER Frank Warren today held the ﬁnal press conference ahead of Saturday’s o2 Arena show topped topped by Roberto Garcia’s WBC Silver Middleweight Title defence against Martin Murray.





The likely prize for the winner is being made mandatory challenger for WBC world champion, Gennady Golovkin.

Other title bouts on the bill that is being televised by BT Sport are Anthony Yarde’s WBO Intercontinental and European light-heavyweight title defence against Dariuz Sek, KO King Daniel Dubois meets trash talking Tom Little for the vacant English heavyweight crown and Britain’s most controversial boxer Ohara Davies challenges WBC International Super-Lightweight champion Paul Kamanga.

Also in action are Darryl Williams, Johnny Garton, Raza Hamza, Archie Sharp, Umar Sadiq and Harvey Horn.





FRANK WARREN

“There is a bit of football on, but this is a good ﬁghting bill with competitive ﬁghts. “There have been changes to the card with Billy Joe Saunders pulling out, but we have worked hard to secure a good opponent for Martin and we have done that. Martin is one of the stalwarts of British boxing and always in good ﬁghts, but he cannot afford to lose this ﬁght. It’s a cracking ﬁght between two very good ﬁghters and the winner becomes an A side attraction. “Anthony Yarde was offered a ﬁght with Kovalev but we turned it down. He needs that experience. The objective is to win it and defend it. Each time he ﬁghts he will step up. “Daniel Dubois is the best young heavyweight I have been involved with.”

ROBERTO GARCIA

“I have always been on the B side and built a career of pulling off upsets. This is something I’m used to and I am the last throwback ﬁghter. We thought we had the Gennady Golovkin ﬁght a couple months back, and it has been frustrating. I told Don King I wanted a big ﬁght and I pleaded for a big ﬁght and he got this overnight. I have a lot to ﬁght for and I need this ﬁght more than Martin. I go hard, as hard as I have to.”





MARTIN MURRAY

“When Billy Joe pulled out I thought I would’t ﬁght, but getting a meaningful ﬁght means a lot. I was gutted that Billy Joe pulled out, but never took my eyes off the ball. Garcia was calling for the ﬁght on Twitter and he can bring that. He is the opposite of Billy Joe and I won’t have to go looking for him. It is about levels and I will show that on Saturday. Being so close before in world titles makes me more hungry and determined. As soon I feel I can’t offer anything to the sport I will gone.”

ANTHONY YARDE

“I don’t know too much about Dariusz, but I go out and do my job. It doesn’t matter if he is southpaw, northpaw or westpaw. Sparring with southpaws have been different but nothing to worry me. When you have power, that relaxes you. I am not thinking this is a pushover. People talk about world title offers, but boxing is not a sprint, it’s a marathon.

DARIUSZ SEK

“I am looking forward to the ﬁght and I will win. I have seen his ﬁghts and we have adapted our training techniques to win the ﬁght on Saturday. I will keep my distance and show him how it is done.

DANIEL DUBOIS

“I don’t like or dislike Tom, but I am ready to do the business. I am prepared to ﬁght whether it ends in the ﬁrst round or last. He can try what he wants I am ready for it. Tom is a weak man mentally and I will show that. He is nothing.”

TOM LITTLE

“I’m much more than a four day notice man coming to pick up a pay cheque. I will be drilling that rib cage and I will drown Daniel very slowly. I should have bought him armbands. He is going to get welcomed to a man’s world. This ﬁght is way too early for Daniel. I am not the superstar and have zero pressure. He is the one who has got to impress. When it gets down and dirty I will be the tougher. I’ve dreamt of this chance and will not put it to waste.”

OHARA DAVIES

“This guy is bum. He gives a story of coming up the hard way but we all did. This is an easy ﬁght, a walk in the park. I am smarter than him and all I need is a ring IQ. He is gonna get beat, paid and be on the next ﬂight back to Congo. I am gonna eat as much food as a I can after I win. When he is on a plane home and I have crushed his dreams I will be on a plane to Marbella celebrating. It will be so easy I will tell him what shot I am going to throw. When I beat him I want Jack Catterall.”

PAUL KAMANGA

“I don’t share the same sentiment as many do regarding Ohara’s boxing. He is average at best. It is a short notice ﬁght for me, but I don’t see him going ten rounds. I am going to do the British public favour. I am no replacement coming for a payday. I am not a champion by luck and I will put this kid away.”

