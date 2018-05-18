RIP Troy Waters – A warrior who fought ’em all

In sad news, it has been reported how Australian warrior and former three-time 154 pound world title challenger Troy Waters has passed away after a long battle with the disease leukaemia. Waters, who was just 53 years of age, passed away Friday (Australian time). Born in England in 1965, Waters, along with two brothers, emigrated to Australia and began a boxing career there.





A fearless fighter who had skills and a tremendous heart and punch, Waters fell short of winning a world title but he made his mark on the world scene in a big way nonetheless. A good amateur, Waters turned pro in 1984 and soon won the Commonwealth title.

It was the big world title fights Waters engaged in that endeared him to the global fight fans though. Waters lost a unanimous decision to reigning IBF 154 pound champ Gianfranco Rossi in 1989 but he bounced back to win six in a row, all by stoppage, and this run earned him a shot at WBC super-welter king and then Pound-for-Pound ruler Terry Norris, who he rumbled with in June of 1993. A sizzling and short slugfest ensued as Norris scored a knockdown in the opening round, Waters then scoring a knockdown of his own in the second-round, and then “Terrible” finishing the job (with the aid of cuts Waters had suffered) in the third; via corner retirement.

Waters, a year later, pushed new WBC champ Simon Brown all the way, losing a majority verdict over 12-rounds in Las Vegas. Later still, Waters went in with a 31-0 Felix Trinidad, being stopped quickly.

During his ultra-exciting career, Waters managed to defeat good men in Robert Wangila, Jorge Vaca, Kevin Pompey and Lonnie Beasley. A genuine heart on his sleeve warrior, Waters gave his all each and every time out.





He will be sorely missed and right now in his adopted country of Australia the tributes are flowing in.

Waters’ final record reads 28-5(20). He was stopped just twice. He retired in the spring of 1998 following a stoppage win.