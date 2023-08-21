Ricky Hatton: “Dubois has a great chance to KO Usyk”

Ricky Hatton, the British boxing icon, isn’t one to pull punches, and he’s coming out swinging in defense of fellow countryman Daniel Dubois as he prepares to face Oleksandr Usyk for the WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight world championship this Saturday night in Poland.

Speaking with Genting Casino, “The Hitman” Hatton shared his thoughts on the bout, and he’s convinced that Dubois has more than just a puncher’s chance. “When you think about the difference in size between the two fighters… I know you could say the same thing when Usyk fought Joshua, but Dubois only needs one shot given his size,” Hatton said.

Dubois’ Power Could Be the Key: Hatton knows a thing or two about the power of a well-placed punch, and he’s betting that Dubois’ dynamite in his fists could be the deciding factor in this bout. “Are you trying to tell me that people will be shocked if Dubois knocks him out with the power that Dubois has? Come on!”

Don’t Write Off Dubois: According to Hatton, writing off Dubois is a mistake, and he’s taking issue with those who are dismissing the British fighter’s chances. Dubois has battled back from defeat, worked his way up to the number one contender spot, and proven his skills in the ring. “To write off Dubois like he’s being written off, like the fight is a forgone conclusion, I disagree with that massively,” Hatton declared.

Respect the Challenger: Hatton’s urging for respect doesn’t stop with Dubois. He’s acknowledging Usyk’s incredible talent, Olympic gold medal, and undisputed championships. But he’s adamant that Dubois deserves more respect and credit for his accomplishments and potential in this bout. “Of course, Usyk will be the favorite, but to write off Dubois is mightily unfair,” he asserted.

Following Hatton’s Lead: With a sly grin, Hatton reminds everyone that upsets can and do happen in the heavyweight division. He draws on his own experience, a little fat Mancunian who took on Kostya Tszyu and proved the doubters wrong. “When you can punch like Daniel Dubois, he’s got a great chance.”

The bell hasn’t rung, the punches haven’t been thrown, but the fight has already begun in the court of fans opinion. Hatton’s not standing on the sidelines; he’s in Dubois’ corner, urging him on, and reminding everyone that in the squared circle, anything can happen.

If Dubois can carry Hatton’s confidence into the ring and unleash his knockout power on Usyk, we might just witness an upset for the ages. The boxing world will be watching, waiting to see if Dubois can rise to the occasion and shock the world. It’s the heavyweight division, where one punch can change everything. Don’t blink tis Saturday in Poland.