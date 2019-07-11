Rey Vargas and Tomoki Kameda final press conference quotes

WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) and No. 1 Contender and former world champion Tomoki “El Mexicanito” Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at the DoubleTree By Hilton in Carson, Calif. ahead of their 12-round fight. The event will take place Saturday, July 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park and will be streamed live on DAZN.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy)

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s press conference:

REY VARGAS, WBC Super Bantamweight Champion:

“I’m happy to be here once again in the United States and Los Angeles where the beautiful people here always receive us well. I’m thankful for being a world champion. I’ve always categorized myself as someone who’s not a talker – I show it in the ring. We’re ready for war. We know the Japanese people are always willing to die in the line of fire, but Mexicans, we’re warrior too. And if you want, we can start the fight right here so bring the scale and let’s get the party started.”





TOMOKI KAMEDA, No 1. Contender for the WBC Super Bantamweight Championship:

“I’m super excited and happy to be fighting here in the United States but most of all in Los Angeles, where there are a lot of Mexican and Japanese people. We are ready, we did a very good preparation, more than four months of training and I promise to give a good show because I prepared really well. I respect all opponents, Vargas too. The only thing I want to tell Vargas is – Champ, are you a champion, are you Mexican? Then this fight, fight like a Mexican. Let’s give a good fight. This Saturday, my story will begin.”

DIEGO DE LA HOYA, NABF Super Bantamweight Champion:

“We had a really good preparation. Thank you to my promoter Golden Boy, my manager, my trainers, all of them for believing in me. This fight is very important. It’s one more step towards a world title. And this Saturday, Ronny Rios and I are going to steal the show. It’s going to be a great fight, it’s going to be a big war.”

RONNY RIOS, Super Bantamweight Contender:

“First and foremost, I want to thank DAZN and Golden Boy for giving me such a great opportunity and putting me on such a great card. I especially want to thank Robert Diaz for always confiding in me and my team. I want to thank my team for always being there for me through thick and thin. It’s been a tough, challenging year but we’re back to where we want to and we’re here to make the best of it. I just want to let everybody know that I don’t see myself as a stepping stone. I’m here to give it my best shot and Diego and I are going to give the fight fans a great fight on Saturday.”

JOET GONZALEZ, Featherweight Contender:

“I want to thank Golden Boy and DAZN for giving me the opportunity to show my boxing this Saturday. And my team, my dad who’s my trainer, my manager Frank Espinoza, and my brothers. I had a good camp. I’m ready for Saturday night, and I just can’t wait.”

MANUEL AVILA, Featherweight Contender:

“I’d like to thank God for this opportunity, Golden Boy, DAZN, my dad as my manager. I trained hard for this fight. I tell people it’s just another fight. I’m ready for the fight to be here. I’m just excited to be here.”

ROCKY HERNANDEZ, Super Featherweight Contender:

“I’m very happy to be here. It’s going to be a very good card and I believe I’ll be walking away with my hands raised because I trained very hard. I want to thank Golden Boy, Promociones del Pueblo, all the people who support me, my family, friends, everyone in Mexico who has been sending me messages, and I want to thank Victor Flores for all the support that he’s been giving me.”

ROGER GUTIURREZ, Super Featherweight Contender:

“It’s a pleasure being here on such an important card. I’m grateful to Golden Boy for all the support and the fact that they believe in me and that they’ve given me another opportunity. I’m also grateful to Gilberto Mendoza, the president of the WBA, who has never stopped believing me and has always supported me.”

Vargas vs. Kameda is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Bantamweight World Title presented by Golden Boy in association with Promociones del Pueblo and TGB Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, July 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Vargas vs. Kameda ticket information

Tickets for Vargas vs. Kameda are on sale now and are priced at $75, $50, $25 and $10, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, AXS.com, by phone at 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849), and at the Dignity Health Sports Park Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. PT). VIP Suites are available by calling 877-604-8777. For more information on group discounts or VIP packages, call 877-234-8425.