In a huge upset of epic proportions, #15 IBF Caleb Truax (29-3-2, 18 KOs) defeated IBF super middleweight champion James ‘Chunky’ DeGale (23-2-1, 14 KOs) by a 12 round majority decision on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena in London, England.

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113 and 114-114. Boxing 247 gave Truax the win by a 118-110 score.





DeGale was almost knocked out in round 5 after getting trapped against the ropes.