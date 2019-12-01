RESULTS: Oscar Valdez TKOs Adam Lopez; Carl Frampton beats Tyler McCreary

Former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez beat Adam Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs) by a 7th premature stoppage in the main event, whereas Carl Frampton defeated Tyler McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision in the co-feature on Saturday night at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.





Valdez had to get up off the deck in the second round to rally back to drop Lopez in the 7th. Although Lopez made it up to beat the count, referee Russell Mora stopped it as soon as the action restarted.

McCreary tried his best, but he was overmatched.

Valdez (27-0, 21 KOs) was making his debut at super featherweight in facing replacement opponent Lopez in a WBC 130-lb title eliminator. The win for Valdez, 28, makes him the mandatory for WBC champion Miguel Berchelt.





There were a lot of shocked boxing fans when replacement opponent Lopez knocked Valdez down. Valdez was supposed to have fought Andres Gutierrez, but he was removed from the card after he weighed 11 lbs over the super featherweight limit.

The fight was stopped at 2:53 of round 7.

Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2, 15 KOs) had an easier time in defeating Tyler McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) by a 10 round unanimous decision. McCreary was trying hard, but he couldn’t land his shots, and he was getting hit ith a lot of punches.





The body shots that Frampton was throwing is what made the fight an easy one for him. He dropped McCreary twice in the fight with body shots. There wasn’t much McCreary would do about it, because he didn’t have the power to compete no matter how hard he tried in the fight.

With the ‘W’, Frampton will be challenging WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring next. It’s a fight that Frampton will have a very good chance of winning, but he’ll need to work on his defense a little more.Right now, it’s a toss up fight.