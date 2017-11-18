Results: Julian Williams defeats Ishe Smith

Former junior middleweight world title challenger Julian “J-Rock” Williams (24-1-1, 15 KOs) had too much youth for 39-year-old former 154lb champion Ishe Smith (29-9, 12 KOs) in defeating him by a 10 round unanimous decision on Saturday night on Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The judges scored it 99-91, 98-92, 97-93





Smith had a couple of good rounds, but mostly it was Williams boxing and out-punching the old veteran for 10 rounds. Smith was cut in the 2nd from a clash of heads. Later in the fight, Smith suffered a second cut to his left eye from another head-butt.

Other results:

Lionell Thompson UD 10 Earl Newman

97-91, 97-91, 96-92