Jorge Linares Stops Abner Cotto In Main Event Of Golden Boy Fight Night

Former three division world champion Jorge Linares (45-4, 28 KOs) made quick work of an over-matched Abner Cotto (23-4, 12 KOs) in destroying him in a third round knockout on Saturday night at antasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.





(Photo Credit: Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions)

The fight was streamed on Facebook Watch. Linares knocked Cotto, the cousin of boxing great Miguel Cotto, in round 2 and then flattened him twice more in round 3. The fight was subsequently stopped by the referee and by Cotto’s corner at the same time Cotto was out of it from the heavy shots that Linares had nailed him with. Cotto was in bad shape from round two after getting knocked down. For all intents and purposes, the fight was over with after the 2nd round. Cotto looked in bad shape at the start of the 3rd round and easy work for Linares to finish off.

The fight was stopped by referee Raul Caiz Sr. at 1:31 of round 3.

Linares’ power looks good at 140. The way that he ended the fight was impressive in knocking Cotto out. Had this been one of the top light welterweights like Maurice Hooker, Linares likely would have knocked him out in the same fashion.





The fight showed that Linares is going to be a factor in the 140 pound weight class. This was the 33-year-old Linares’ first fight at light welterweight and he displayed the kind of power, speed and boxing ability that shows that he belongs in this weight class. Granted, Linares still needs to prove that he can beat the top tier fighters in the division, but Cotto is a pretty good fighter for him to start off with.

Linares lost his last fight to Vasyl Lomachenko in a thrilling fight last May. Lomachenko witnessed how good Linares’ power is after walking into a big right hand from him in round six resulting in him hitting the deck. Lomachenko came back and stopped Linares in the 10th, but it was a tough fight for him. Linares didn’t look worse for wear from his loss to Lomachenko. That’s a good sign because some fighters are mentally shot after they lose a big fight like the one Linares lost against Lomachenko. Linares needs to stay busy and show that he can hang with the cream of the crop at 140. It would be nice to see Linares stepped up in his next fight against a better opponent than Cotto. The best possible guy available would be fine. Linares has the bad luck right now with the World Boxing Super Series taking place with a lot of the top guys a 140 being tied down with the tourney. Top Rank’s fighters Jose Ramirez and Alex Saucedo are available.

In other fights on the card, lightweight Romero Duno (18-1, 14 KOs) defeated Ezequiel Avilez (16-3-3, 6 KOs) by an eight round unanimous decision. The scores were 78-71, 78-71 and 78-71. Duno knocked Avilez down three times in dropping him in the 1st and two times in the 6th.

Undefeated junior middleweight Travell Mazion 14-0, 12 KOs) stopped Alan Zaval (15-3, 14 KOs) in the 1st round. Mazion finished Zaval with a left to the head.

Lightweight prospect Oscar Duarte (15-0, 1- KOs) beat Roger Gutierrez (19-4-1, 16 KOs) by a 5th round stoppage.