RESULTS: Angel Acosta defeats Abraham Rodriguez

Puerto Rican knockout artist Angel “Tito” Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) defended his WBO Light Flyweight World Title against Mexican warrior Abraham Rodriguez (23-2, 11 KOs) via thunderous knockout at 1:02 of the second round of the scheduled 12-round main event of the Oct. 13 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas. The action was streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.





“I want to thank my team and my family,” said Angel Acosta. “I couldn’t have done this without them. We were working on the left hook in the gym. My team told me to use my jab to keep looking for him, and then I found him. I want to fight this year or when the year stars.”

Bakhram Murtzaliev (14-0, 11 KOs) of Grozny, Russia scored a 10-round unanimous decision against Norberto Gonzalez (24-11, 14 KOs) of Nuevo Leon, Mexico to retain his USNBC Super Welterweight Title. Murtzaliev won with three scores of 80-72.

“Thank you to my opponent for doing a good job,” said Bakhram Murtzaliev. “I’m on my way to world championship fights. This was a very good experience for me. I want to get some rest and see what’s net with my team”





Rashidi Ellis (21-0, 14 KOs) of Boston, Mass. defeated Saul Corral (29-13, 19 KOs) via seventh-round TKO in a welterweight battle originally scheduled for 10 rounds. Corral was stopped at :38 of the aforementioned round.

“I’m in Vegas, baby! So, I got to dance and have fun,” said Rashidi Ellis. “Corral’s a veteran and has been in a lot of tough fights, but I did what I needed to do. He complained to the ref because he was looking for excuses. He was looking for a way out.”

Meiirim Nursultanov (9-0, 7 KOs) captured the NABF Junior Middleweight Title with a dominant unanimous decision victory against Jamar Freeman (15-6-2, 7 KOs) of Wilson, North Carolina. Nursultanov won with three scores of 80-71.

“It was a good fight,” said Maiirim Nursultanov.”Freeman is a tough opponent. I wanted the knockout, but I’m happy with the victory.”





Enriko Gogokhia (9-0, 4 KOs) of Zugdidi, Georgia scored a seventh-round technical knockout victory against Dario Ferman (16-5, 13 KOs) in a fight initially scheduled for eight rounds in the welterweight division. The fight was stopped at 2:40 of the seventh round.

“He [Ferman] is a good, strong fighter,” said Enriko Gogokhia. “He didn’t throw many combinations because he was trying to get me with one punch. It was a good fight.”

