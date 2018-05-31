Rafael Mensah vs Machado WBA title fight confirmed for New York June 30

It’s almost a done deal and Rafael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) will have the chance to win Ghana a second world title of the year when he takes on WBA super featherweight champion, Alberto Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) of Puerto Rico on June 30 in New York, reliable sources close to the deal have revealed.





Rafael, ranked number one contender to the title Machado won via a round 8 KO of Jezreel Corrales of Panama in New York last October, has been in talks for the fight since the beginning of the year when the WBA mandated Machado to defend the belt against a then number 3 rated Mensah. Several times, the camps of Machado (Golden Boy Promotions) and Don King who handles Mensah failed to settle on a deal after several postponement of purse bids, not until about two weeks ago when a deal was reached.

“It wasn’t easy but we reached a deal with Don King (Promotions) for a summer fight between Machado and Mensah,” Golden Boy Promotions President, Eric Gomez told ESPN, adding that the paperwork will be completed soon for the fight billed for an HBO televised live show.

We can now confirm a fight date of June 30 and the revered Madison Square Garden in New York will be the venue for Mensah to take a crack at making history. And the hard hitting Ghanaian has already began the mind games by taking verbal jabs at the 27 year old Puerto Rican, Mensah vowing to be the first man to beat Machado.

“I want to tell Machado that he can run but he can’t hide, I knew he is afraid to fight me that’s why his people did everything to frustrate me but I remain strong and ready,” Mensah told this writer from his US base.





“My number one target is to win the world title and now that I have a date, I’m just going to train harder so I can have it easy on fight night. I want my fans back home in Ghana and around the world to support me with their prayers and I will bring the world title home,” he added.

“I don’t want to talk much but the dream to follow in the footsteps of legends like Azumah Nelson, DK Poison, Ike Quartey and the rest is one that I’m determined to realise. I will be ready for Machado,” Rafael Mensah stated.

Backing the boxer to beat Machado and win the WBA super featherweight title is his advisor, Nelson Azzur, the US based Nigerian boxing promoter who is rallying the whole Africa to get behind Rafael Mensah.

“I have seen the champ in training and I can confidently say that the world will see the crowning of the next super featherweight champ. Ghana stand up, Africa stand up,” Azzur said.





“We give glory to God and thanks to everyone for their support and words of encouragement. Raphael is fighting with a heavy heart and will bring the title home,” Azzur assured confidently.