Top 10 by Decade – Part XVI: Junior Flyweights





Trying to rank boxers across different eras is a difficult task, but that is what we have been trying to do here. Ranking boxers across different periods can also usually be a lot of fun, and hopefully that has been the case, and will continue to be the case, with these ongoing rankings experiments where we attempt to rank the best boxers from each weight class across different decades. Slowly but surely, we are marching our way towards the Grand Finale Top 100 Boxers under this scoring criteria.

In Part 1 of the new “Top 10 by Decade” series, we began by exploring the heavyweight division with a formula designed to try and objectively identify the Top 10 heavyweights from each decade. Then we we worked our way south through the different weight classes, and today in Part 16, our attention is turned to the junior flyweight division.

For the junior flyweight division, Ring Magazine only began doing divisional rankings in 1991, so for our purposes in this episode, that is where we shall begin.

The junior flyweight division lacks the rich history and tradition of the original eight weight classes. In fact, we have even less data to work with here than we have for any previous edition involving a “newer” division. All the same, some talented pugilists have competed there in recent years, including Ivan Calderon, Donnie Nietes, Pichit Siriwat, Melchor Cob Castro, Michael Carbajal, Ulises Solis, Saman Sorjaturong, Humberto Gonzalez, Nelson Dieppa, and Beibis Mendoza just to name some.





The main idea here with these ranking experiments is to try and eliminate personal bias and individual preferences, while also excluding all head-to-head considerations, both real and hypothetical. It is more a measurement of tracking the boxers who were perceived as having the most prolonged success in a given weight class from specific decades.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner is the sixteenth episode in a series of “Top 10 by Decade” videos that is quickly drawing to a close. There are only three episodes left in the series after this one. The one remaining weight class is up next. Then after that, it will be the grand finale Top 100 Boxers countdown, where we accumulate all of the point totals any boxer has ever accumulated under this scoring system, and everyone will get to see exactly where all of the points are coming from as we countdown the Top 100. And then after that, there will be a final summary recap episode to close things out. Please watch and enjoy!