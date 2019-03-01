R.I.P. Eusebio Pedroza





ALL OF FAME FLIES FLAGS AT HALF-STAFF FOR FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION EUSEBIO PEDROZA

CANASTOTA, NY – MARCH 1, 2019 – The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced its flags will fly at half-staff in memory of featherweight champion Eusebio Pedroza, who passed away today. He was 65.

“Eusebio Pedroza authored one of the most impressive title reigns in boxing history and brought tremendous pride to his home country of Panama,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “The Hall of Fame offers our condolences to his family and joins the boxing world in mourning his passing.”





Tall for a 126-pound boxer, the 5’9” Pedroza was born in Panama City, Panama and turned pro in 1973. “The Scorpion” captured the WBA featherweight title in 1978 and held onto the crown for seven years and two months, including a division-record 19 successful title defenses in one of the most impressive reigns in division history. He lost the title to Hall of Famer Barry McGuigan via 15-round decision in 1985. During his career he scored wins over Royal Kobashi (KO 13), Jorge Lujan (W 15), Rocky Lockridge (W 15, W 15), Juan Laporte (W 15) and Hall of Famer Ruben Olivares (TKO 12) while compiling a 41-6-1 (26 KOs) record.

In 1999, Pedroza was elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.