Prime Video Weights: Fundora vs. Booker – for Saturday

Arguably the most interesting fight taking place this weekend, this a pretty slow weekend for the sport it must be said, is the 154 pound title defence by Sebastian Fundora, against big underdog Chordale Booker. “Towering Inferno” Fundora, who is looking to put on a show in retaining his WBC and WBO belts in Las Vegas, made weight comfortably, this as he scaled 152.8 earlier today.

(Credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Challenger Booker also came in somewhat light, at 152.6 pounds.

Fundora, 21-1-1(13), is indeed a heavy favorite with the bookmakers, with him currently listed at a whopping -1200. Booker, 23-1(11) says he will cause the shock and the sensation by defeating Fundora. Who knows, we could get a fun, explosive fight here.

One of the biggest talking points has of course been the height advantage Fundora will enjoy, as he always enjoys when he fights. Fundora stands an intimidating 6’5” and he has a reach comparable to that of a heavyweight at 80-inches. Booker stands 5’9” and one of his biggest problems will be getting inside Fundora’s jab.

Big fights await Fundora if he can come through okay tomorrow night, while Booker will totally crash the division if he can pull off what would have to be looked at as an early candidate for the 2025 Upset of the Year.

Fundora is, of course, coming off that bloody win over Tim Tszyu in March, so ring rust could prove to be an issue for him. Booker last boxed in June of last year, and he has won six fights since picking up his sole defeat, this to Ammo Williams in April of 2022.

Fundora has to be the pick to win here, but can he score a KO or stoppage and look impressive in getting the win? Again, this one, a battle of southpaws, could prove to be a most watchable and enjoyable fight. Let’s hope so. Whoever wins.