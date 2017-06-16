Povetkin battles Rudenko on 7/1 in Moscow, Russia

Former WBA Heavyweight Champion ALEXANDER POVETKIN, (31-1-0, 23 KO’s), is making every effort to become a world champion leading up to his July 1 fight with ANDRIY RUDENKO, (31-2-0, 19 KO’s), in Moscow, Russia for the WBO International Heavyweight Title.

Enrolled in the combat sports’ toughest year round drug testing program, VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association), Povetkin was recently informed that tests performed on May 15 and May 16 were reported with negative results.

“I look forward to being tested by VADA and competing at a world class level, I want to prove to everybody that I am a clean fighter and that I can become a world champion again,” said Povetkin. “Andriy Rudenko is a tough fighter and I’ll have to be at my best to be victorious.”





“Vada is recognized as the highest standard for doping control in boxing and I want to prove through my testing with them that I’m a clean fighter and will work hard towards my dream of becoming the heavyweight champion of the world once again.”

“I have never tried to avoid any of the testing that I have done in the past, and I personally signed up for the VADA Clean Boxing program and I will continue my participation in the program working towards my goal.”

Said ANDREY RYABINSKIY, “We are glad that things are going well and I will do everything possible to give Alexander a chance to fight for the world title again, we have encountered certain setbacks, but we hope to persevere.”

Stated VADIM KORNILOV on behalf of WORLD OF BOXING, “Alexander is very excited about the upcoming challenge from Andriy Rudenko. He looks forward to moving through the rankings towards a world title opportunity against any political or non-political barriers. We are pleased working with VADA and are currently working on the best possible plan with the organizations that are happy to work with Povetkin and hopefully have him as one of their champions one day, but for now his focus is completely on July 1 and Andriy Rudenko.”





POVETKIN vs. RUDENKO is presented by World of Boxing from the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia and will be telecast in the United Kingdom by BoxNation. Other media and distribution channels will be announced in the near future.